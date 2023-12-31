"Copykaisen": Fans hold Jujutsu Kaisen under fire for copying their favorite anime

With season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen recently coming to an end, Gege Akutami's hit series has propelled its name to the top of the anime industry due to its top-notch action sequences, shocking plot twists,and a gripping storyline that kept the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Despite being one of the most successful and talked-about anime of the year, Jujutsu Kaisen has recently stared receiving criticism from fans. According to the fans on social media, Akutami's magnum opus has gone out of its way to blatantly copy several fight sequences from other popular anime in its latest season as well as its prequel movie.

Fans bash Jujutsu Kaisen for 'copying' fight scenes from other anime and movies

Expand Tweet

Following the completion of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which marked the end of an unforgettable Shibuya arc, fans of the series went on to thank the animators for working tirelessly to provide them with an amazing adaptation of the said arc. It also went on to become one of the highest-rated and most talked-about anime of the year and received critical acclaim from fans all over the world.

However, not everyone felt the same way about Gege Akutami's hit anime series. Several fans took to social media to bash the anime adaptation for blatantly 'copying' several fight scenes from other sources of media, such as movies and other popular anime.

Some fans took the time to do a side-by-side comparison of the anime with other series and pointed out a bunch of similarities in some of the action scenes of Akutami's magnum opus.

Expand Tweet

According to the fans, majority of the fight scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 were copied from other popular series such as One Piece, One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100, Gurren Lagann, and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

They even pointed out that in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie, Satoru Gojo's fight against Miguel was a blatant ripoff of a famous fight scene from Ip Man.

Some of the fights which fans felt were copied from other anime included Ryomen Sukuna's explosive battle against Mahoraga, Yuji Itadori's final fight against the Cursed Spirit Mahito, and Mechamaru's memorable final stand against Mahito at the beginning of the Shibuya arc.

All of these fight scenes received an immense amount of praise from fans at first, but are now seemingly under fire for their similarities to other popular fight scenes.

Expand Tweet

In the vast world of entertainment, it's important to note that creators often take inspiration from other established media and incorporate them into their own story as a method of paying homage to their inspirations. Thereby, not every scene that is inspired by other media is in any way a 'copy' of them.

In fact, several creators in the anime industry are open about the inspirations for their work and sometimes include a scene that closely resembles the original.

While some fans are certainly agitated upon seeing Akutami's hit anime feature action sequences that bear blatant similarities to their favorite anime, other fans are much more accepting of MAPPA taking inspirations from several other popular series.

It's also to be noted that majority of the fans who are complaining about Jujutsu Kaisen 'copying' other anime, are mostly the Japanese, whereas the overseas fans seem to acknowledge the fact that the action sequences featured in Akutami's series are nothing but homage paid to the respective anime series.

Fans react to the similarities in Jujutsu Kaisen's action scenes to other anime

Fans react to Jujutsu Kaisen anime being accused of 'copying' fight scenes from other anime (image via Sportskeeda)

While the Jujutsu Kaisen anime did receive its fair share of criticisms from fans for the similarities of its action scenes to other anime, majority of the fandom seemed to agree that taking inspiration from a certain source was entirely different from copying it.

Fans support MAPPA taking inspiration and paying homage to other anime (image via Sportskeeda)

Although some fans felt that the actions scenes from their favorite anime were being plagiarized by Jujutsu Kaisen, thankfully, most people did not share the same opinion. In fact, taking inspiration from other established series is a practice that has been followed in the entertainment industry for a long time.

Final thoughts

While it is understandable why some fans may feel enraged to see their favorite anime get plagiarized, it certainly is unnecessary to insult the creators of a particular series for being inspired by other media.

Creators taking inspirations from other shows or movies is a common practice in the entertainment industry, one that is likely to continue in the future as well.