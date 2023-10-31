Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Fans have been looking forward to the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen with season 2 episode 15 set to see the reanimated Toji Zenin confront Megumi, Maki, Naobito, and Nanami. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Nanami, Maki, and Naobito fight Dagon and get trapped inside the Curse's Domain Expansion.

Reanimated Toji Zenin may fight Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Release date and timings

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15, titled Fluctuations, Part 2, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As evident from the previous episodes of the anime's second season, the English-subtitled version of the series will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes.

The upcoming episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10 am Thursday November 2 Central Daylight Time 12 pm Thursday November 2 Eastern Daylight Time 1 pm Thursday November 2 British Summer Time 6 pm Thursday November 2 Central European Summer Time 7 pm Thursday November 2 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday November 2 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday November 3 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday November 3

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 streaming details

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 will first be broadcast on TBS/NBS in Japan. After that, it is set to be made available for simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, for countries like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the series will be released on Netflix. Additionally, it will also be available to watch on the YouTube Channel Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14

Maki Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, titled Fluctuations, saw Nanami team up with Maki and Naobito and fight Dagon in Shibuya. While the three Jujutsu Sorcerers were managing to put up a good fight, the Curse put them under his Domain Expansion. This move turned the tables as the sorcerers were having a tough time countering the curse's moves.

That's when Megumi Fushiguro entered the Domain Expansion and began helping his fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers. Immediately upon entering the same, Megumi began activating his Domain Expansion.

This led Dagon to believe that Megumi was trying to overtake his domain. However, in reality, Megumi was creating a hole for his comrades to escape. Just as the sorcerers were ready to make their escape, the reanimated Toji Zenin entered Dagon's domain.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15?

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15, titled Fluctuations, Part 2, will most likely see Toji Zenin confront the Jujutsu Sorcerers. However, considering the difference in strength, there is a good chance that Toji might first takedown Dagon, and focus on the sorcerers following that.

That said, it will be exciting to see if the reanimated Toji would recognize his son Megumi or not. Given that he last saw Megumi when he was quite young, the chances seem low, however, the episode could possibly feature a moment of realization.

