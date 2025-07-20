Cross training should have happened more frequently in Naruto

The battles in Naruto are one of its greatest strengths. This is one reason why, even years after the anime has concluded, fans still enjoy revisiting it and use it as a standard for newer series. Part of what made Naruto's fights so visually impressive is their fluidity.

In Naruto, Kenjutsu, Ninjutsu, and Taijutsu flow smoothly from one to the next. This seamless transition creates striking visuals and subtly reveals character traits. For example, Sasuke is one of the few fighters in the entire series who is ambidextrous. The fights also serve as a way to showcase a character’s training or background. Sasuke’s lightning and fire techniques originate from Konoha, just like Naruto’s Rasengan.

Where the series falls short is in how it neglects cross-training for most of its run. The world is full of Shinobi, and many could learn from one another. Instead, this happens in isolation, which is rare for a battle manga. It also diminishes how rich the series' lore could have been. Keep reading to discover why Naruto could have benefited from more cross-training.

Why cross training should have been more frequent in Naruto

Shikamaru and shikaku's abilities would have been unstoppable with more jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Training arcs are the core of most Shonen anime/manga. From the sports ones like Haikyuu, Kuroko no Basket, and Slamdunk to the unconventional ones like Shougeki no Soma, Bambino, and If You’re Gonna Dress up, Do It Like This. Each of these works features some sort of training montage. In these moments, characters go from a place of lower to higher skill.

In Battle Shonen, characters go the extra mile to make sure their abilities improve, and this is due to how high the stakes are. Battle Shonen like Demon Slayer shows Tanjiro going under different Hashira’s to refine his craft; even the most mundane battle Shonen like Hajime no Ippo has Ippo Makanouchi constantly trained. However, this was not shown heavily in Naruto and even its sequels.

Boruto is trained by various ninja (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While some might argue that cross-training is not applicable in Naruto, as the series is about ninjas, the excuse is not strong enough. The ninjas in the series are way different from the stereotypical ninja who lies in the shadows and thrives in secrecy. This is why ninjas are known throughout the series world. Kakashi is called the Copy ninja by people at first glance, and Itachi’s eyes are a dead giveaway.

Cross-training would have been extremely beneficial for two ninjas in the series: Rock Lee and Shikamaru. After Rock Lee learned Gates, an ability that he could have picked up was Sage Jutsu. Sage Jutsu requires extreme concentration, and no one in the series concentrates as hard as Rock Lee. Shikamaru should have learned an elemental jutsu, as it would give him an air of unpredictability.

Final thoughts

Cross-training moments happen in the series, but they are too rare. The Uzumaki picks up techniques from various teachers like Ebisu, Jiraiya, and Fuu. Even Killer Bee teaches the main character about controlling his Jinchuriki. Boruto also adopts the same ethos as his father, as he has been trained by at least three Shinobi: Kashin Koji, Sasuke, and Konohamaru.

