Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 proves Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 needed the change of directors

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was held on March 2, 2024. One anime that really stood out from the others was Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This popular anime series' second season earned high praise from critics and also dominated the ceremony, winning the Anime of the Year title, along with numerous other noteworthy awards.
While Sunghoo Park helmed the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Shota Goshozono took over as director for season two. Many believe Goshozono's vision propelled the second season above the first, cementing Jujutsu Kaisen as a truly special anime among recent works.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's performance at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
At the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen season two received sixteen nominations across different categories in total. Out of those nominations, the anime won a remarkable ten awards including Anime of the Year, Best Action, Best Animation, and Best Opening Sequence.
This dominance at the awards event demonstrates the exceptionally high standard of Jujutsu Kaisen season two and the effect it has had on the anime community.
Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen season one earned recognition at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021, securing nominations across various categories while taking home three wins including Best Antagonist and Best Ending Sequence. This accomplishment demonstrated the budding potential of the series.
However, the multiple awards captured by season two at the 2024 ceremony exemplified the dramatic development and heightened quality that Jujutsu Kaisen had achieved.
Awards Won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024
Jujutsu Kaisen season two's achievements at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards show why it was so popular. Along with winning the most important Anime of the Year award, the series also earned awards for:
- Best Director
- Best Character Design
- Best Cinematography
- Best Action Anime
- Best Supporting Anime Character
- Best Opening Sequence
- Best Anime Ending Sequence
- Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
- Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese
- Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - French
These awards recognize the outstanding storyline, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable characters that made Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 such a remarkable achievement in the anime world.
Who is Shota Goshozono, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?
The change of directors from director Sunghoo Park to Shota Goshozono for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has proven pivotal to its achievements. Shota Goshozono, a skilled director passionate about anime, has already built his image through his remarkable direction for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, despite having newcomer status.
Before stepping into the role of director for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Shota Goshozono had assisted in directing various anime projects. He lent a helping hand in the making of popular shows like Chainsaw Man and Black Clover, demonstrating his capability to work on high-profile productions.
Fans believe Goshozono's past in the industry surely played an important part in molding this season into the amazing work that it turned out to be.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won big at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Under Goshozono's leadership, season 2 shone in animation, storytelling, and character development. The second season of the anime series showcased Shota Goshozono's directing talent.
The series took home several awards, including Anime of the Year, and its gripping story and visuals left a lasting impact, setting the bar high for future seasons.