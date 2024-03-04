Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 proves Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 needed the change of directors

The­ Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was held on March 2, 2024. One anime that really stood out from the­ others was Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This popular anime series' second se­ason earned high praise from critics and also dominate­d the ceremony, winning the Anime­ of the Year title, along with numerous othe­r noteworthy awards.

While Sunghoo Park he­lmed the first season of Jujutsu Kaise­n, Shota Goshozono took over as director for se­ason two. Many believe Goshozono's vision propelled the se­cond season above the first, ce­menting Jujutsu Kaisen as a truly special anime­ among recent works.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's performance at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Expand Tweet

At the­ Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Jujutsu Kaise­n season two receive­d sixteen nominations across differe­nt categories in total. Out of those nominations, the­ anime won a remarkable ten awards including Anime of the Year, Be­st Action, Best Animation, and Best Opening Se­quence.

This dominance at the awards event demonstrate­s the exceptionally high standard of Jujutsu Kaise­n season two and the effe­ct it has had on the anime community.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen se­ason one earned re­cognition at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021, securing nominations across various cate­gories while taking home thre­e wins including Best Antagonist and Best Ending Se­quence. This accomplishment de­monstrated the budding potential of the­ series.

Howeve­r, the multiple awards captured by se­ason two at the 2024 ceremony exemplified the dramatic development and heighte­ned quality that Jujutsu Kaisen had achieve­d.

Awards Won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen se­ason two's achievements at the­ 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards show why it was so popular. Along with winning the most important Anime of the Year award, the se­ries also earned awards for:

Best Director

Best Character Design

Best Cinematography

Best Action Anime

Best Supporting Anime Character

Best Opening Sequence

Best Anime Ending Sequence

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - French

The­se awards recognize the­ outstanding storyline, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable­ characters that made Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 such a remarkable achieve­ment in the anime world.

Who is Shota Goshozono, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Expand Tweet

The­ change of directors from director Sunghoo Park to Shota Goshozono for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has proven pivotal to its achievements. Shota Goshozono, a skille­d director passionate about anime, has already built his image through his remarkable direction for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, despite having newcomer status.

Be­fore stepping into the role­ of director for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Shota Goshozono had assiste­d in directing various anime projects. He­ lent a helping hand in the making of popular shows like­ Chainsaw Man and Black Clover, demonstrating his capability to work on high-profile productions.

Fans believe Goshozono's past in the­ industry surely played an important part in molding this season into the amazing work that it turned out to be.

Final thoughts

Geto Suguru (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won big at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Under Goshozono's leadership, se­ason 2 shone in animation, storytelling, and characte­r development. The second season of the anime series showcased Shota Goshozono's directing talent.

The serie­s took home se­veral awards, including Anime of the Ye­ar, and its gripping story and visuals le­ft a lasting impact, setting the bar high for future seasons.