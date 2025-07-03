CyberAgent's new anime project could bring bad news to Kagurabachi fans

CyberAgent's new anime may bring Kagurabachi fans disheartening news - the anime adapatation of Takeru Hokazono's Shonen series may be staring at a delay in release. Previously, CyberAgent in partnership with Shochiku had received a greenlight to proceed with animating the dark fantasy action manga and bringing it to life on screen.

However, a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) indicates that a new project is underway. CyberAgent's anime studio named Cygames was given rights to adapt the manga into anime, but that doesn't look to be the case any longer. If a new project is genuinely already in the works, then the Kagurabachi anime will take longer to release despite the anticipation and hype.

Kagurabachi anime encountering possible delay due to CyberAgent's new anime project

As mentioned, Kagurabachi fans are likely looking at a possible delay in the release of much-awaited anime adaptation of their favorite series. Secured by CyberAgent and Shochiku towards the end of last year, Hokazono's series looked to be finally receiving the attention it deserved in terms of it being brought to screens all over the globe.

In December 2024, online news platform Toyo Keizai revealed that production for the same was underway, overseen by both stated parties. Apart from CyberAgent's anime branch in Cygames being involved in production, nothing else was clarified. This included no information on cast and staff, release dates or any other pertinent details.

But as it stands, just a few hours prior to writing this article, CyberAgent teased another project on X (formerly Twitter). Named "Project M", this looks to be CyberAgent's new anime judging from the visual. While the animation does look stellar, it translates to one thing - a very likely delay in the release of the Kagurabachi anime.

Chihiro Rokuhira (Image via Viz Media)

The teaser visual revealed nothing more than the title, asking viewers to stay tuned for further updates. This possibly implies that this anime will be dropping quite soon and promotions for the same have already begun. While it may be good news for the company and its venture into the anime industry, it spells dismaying news for those waiting to see Chihiro Rokuhira may make his anime debut.

CyberAgent's new anime promotions will also be present at Anime Expo 2025. The teaser visual will be shown there as well and new information could be revealed (speculated). This news comes at a time where it seemed but certain that Cygames was deep into production of the Kagurabachi anime. CyberAgent were in competition were major industry players before being granted these rights.

Truly, Hokazono's series has takent the Shonen genre by storm. It is a fresh take on swordsmanship and sorcery, blending them into an umissable combination that is Kagurabachi. The manga received an immensely positive response upon release and only grew since then. So far, the manga has released 84 chapters and each installment is more intense than the last, simply blowing readers away.

In Conclusion

Chihiro, Iori and Hiruhiko (Image via Viz Media)

CyberAgent’s latest announcement seems to have dampened the buzz surrounding the anime adaptation release of Hokazono’s dark fantasy hit. With a partnership between CyberAgent and Shochiku, Cygames had seemingly begun production of the same, as reports informed. However, a recent teaser for "Project M", like CyberAgent's new anime, hints a shift in the studio's priorities.

This mysterious new anime itself is generating curiosity and hype, but it simultaneously brings concerns on whether or not Cygames is still actively pursuing Hokazono's series. Adding to the disappointment is the manga's ever-growing success. Fans excited to witness Chihiro Rokuhira’s journey will have to wait longer still, until Cygames gives the anime complete attention.

