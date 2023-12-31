Cyberpunk: Edgerunners soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the anime

Based on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the most critically acclaimed original anime of all time. The series won the Anime of the Year award at the 7th Crunchyroll Anime Award 2023. Also, they got nominated ten times for various categories, including Best Animation, Best New Series, Best Action, and more.
In addition to its captivating animation and storyline, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners successfully preserved the essence of the cyberpunk genre with its unique and adrenaline-inducing soundtrack. Moreover, fans who have played Cyberpunk 2077 may notice that several songs featured in the anime were also present in the video game, creating a nostalgic harmony through both virtual worlds.
Every song in Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series
The popular Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand provided the opening theme song, This Fffire, for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Dawid Podisadlo, the well-acclaimed Polish singer known for winning the X-Factor in 2012, gave the ending theme song, Let You Down.
Episode 1: Let You Down
- Who’s Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather
- Kevin by Antigama
Episode 2: Like a Boy
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Blurred by Earth Trax
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Retrogenesis by Private Press
- Lithium by SLG
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)
Episode 3: Smooth Criminal
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Me Machine by Poly
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.
- Nieważne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska
Episode 4: Lucky You
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Who’s Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
- Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki
- On My Way to Hell by Połoz
Episode 5: All Eyez on Me
- Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- The Voice in My Head by P.T. Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
Episode 6: Girl on Fire
- Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- 1101 Break by Private Press
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- Fuelled by Poison by Antigama
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Juiced Up by P.T. Adamczyk
- Żurawie by Ugory
Episode 7: Stronger
- Gridflow by Private Press
- Night City Aliens by The Armed
- Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- Siła Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General
- Midnight Eye by Earth Trax
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
Episode 8: Stay
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Where Did Your Love Go by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki
Episode 9: Humanity
- Like a Miracle by Earth Trax
- Code Red Initiated by P.T. Adamczyk
- Scavenger Hunt by P.T. Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Kevin by Antigama
- The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
Episode 10: My Moon My Man
- Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
- Neuron by Auer
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)
- Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- Żurawie by Ugory
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
About the anime
Here’s how CD Projekt, the Polish video game developer and publisher, describes the plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:
"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.