Cyberpunk: Edgerunners soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the anime

Based on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the most critically acclaimed original anime of all time. The series won the Anime of the Year award at the 7th Crunchyroll Anime Award 2023. Also, they got nominated ten times for various categories, including Best Animation, Best New Series, Best Action, and more.

In addition to its captivating animation and storyline, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners successfully preserved the essence of the cyberpunk genre with its unique and adrenaline-inducing soundtrack. Moreover, fans who have played Cyberpunk 2077 may notice that several songs featured in the anime were also present in the video game, creating a nostalgic harmony through both virtual worlds.

Every song in Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series

The popular Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand provided the opening theme song, This Fffire, for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Dawid Podisadlo, the well-acclaimed Polish singer known for winning the X-Factor in 2012, gave the ending theme song, Let You Down.

Episode 1: Let You Down

Who’s Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather

by Health and Window Weather Kevin by Antigama

Episode 2: Like a Boy

Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Blurred by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Retrogenesis by Private Press

by Private Press Lithium by SLG

by SLG I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

Episode 3: Smooth Criminal

I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Me Machine by Poly

by Poly Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.

by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F. Nieważne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska

Episode 4: Lucky You

The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Who’s Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki On My Way to Hell by Połoz

Episode 5: All Eyez on Me

Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press The Voice in My Head by P.T. Adamczyk

in My Head by P.T. Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

Episode 6: Girl on Fire

Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather

by Health and Window Weather Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz 1101 Break by Private Press

by Private Press Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press Fuelled by Poison by Antigama

by Poison by Antigama Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Juiced Up by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Żurawie by Ugory

Episode 7: Stronger

Gridflow by Private Press

by Private Press Night City Aliens by The Armed

by The Armed Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem Siła Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General Midnight Eye by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

Episode 8: Stay

Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Where Did Your Love Go by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

Episode 9: Humanity

Like a Miracle by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Code Red Initiated by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Scavenger Hunt by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Kevin by Antigama

by Antigama The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

Episode 10: My Moon My Man

Major Crimes by Health and Window Weather

by Health and Window Weather Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk Neuron by Auer

by Auer I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma) Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan Żurawie by Ugory

by Ugory Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

About the anime

Here’s how CD Projekt, the Polish video game developer and publisher, describes the plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.