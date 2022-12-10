Dabi Dance in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 is breaking the internet

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 has fans buzzing about the villain Dabi's famous dance that has finally been adapted to anime. Dabi has been causing mayhem with his Blue Flames Quirk from the start, but now the tragic side of his life has been revealed.

While manga readers are already aware of what happened in the episode, not everyone has had the opportunity to watch My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, which aired on December 10, 2022. Let's see why Dabi's dance is going viral.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

Fans can not get enough of Dabi's dance sequence in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11

The visual representation of the dance scene in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 has astounded viewers. It is receiving all the attention it merits. Even Dabi's voice actor, Hiro Shimono, has received praise for his contribution to the scene.

VA Hiro Shimono elevated this scene DABI DANCEVA Hiro Shimono elevated this scene DABI DANCEVA Hiro Shimono elevated this scene🔥 https://t.co/VRDVGxzXIQ

Indeed, one does not need to understand the language to understand the expressions. The voice acting perfectly captures Dabi's menacing personality.

Neko @T0uyaa @mayhembirb DABI'S VOICE HAVE KAKEGURUI VIBE, OH MY GOD @mayhembirb DABI'S VOICE HAVE KAKEGURUI VIBE, OH MY GOD

Fans are also pleased with Dabi's new appearance. As this episode reveals, he had been wearing a disguise up until this point.

Fans couldn't help but compare the villain Toya to the adorable and innocent baby Toya. They began praising Dabi's dance even before the episode aired, especially with posts, memes, and artwork. Fan art, which is one of the best ways to express love for a series or a character, has once again flooded the internet.

What is the context to this dance?

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 is an incredible episode with perfect visualization and dialogue that really enhances the dramatic yet shocking unveiling of Dabi's true identity. Dabi confronts Shoto and Endeavor while a pre-recorded video is being broadcast to the public, revealing that he is in fact related to them. Toya Todoroki is Endeavor's eldest son. He also washes off the black color from his hair to reveal that it is naturally white.

Endeavor, who had assumed Toya had been burned to death, is obviously taken aback by this revelation. But Dabi is ruthless, and he continues to attack Endeavor by exposing his father's hunger for power.

Endeavor had several children in order to create the strongest Quirk-wielding hero possible, and when Shoto was born, his dream was realized. But then he became the No. 1 Hero himself. All of this fueled Dabi's desire to destroy both Shoto and Endeavor.

Dabi reminds Endeavor that simply focusing on the future does not automatically make a person good or erase his past mistakes. He informs Endeavor that they will dance in hell together.

