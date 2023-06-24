Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 will be released on July 12, 2023. The most recent chapter revealed that Danji, like the villagers, is a daemon who has betrayed Yuru. As a result, Yuru was taken aback. The chapter also included Jin, who was seen with Tadera and was asked to assist him with a problem.

With this, the plot is becoming increasingly intriguing, as fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa. It follows Yuru, who lives in a remote mountain village. However, when his parents abandon him and flee, his life is turned upside down. Shortly thereafter, his village is attacked by outsiders, and one of the characters makes a turn and declares to be his sister. Now, Yuru has embarked on a journey to unravel the mystery in order to get some answers.

In Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1, Tadera and Jin may save the phony Asa

Release date and where to read

On July 12, 2023, Daemons of the Shadow Realm Chapter 19.1 will be published in the August issue of Square Enix's Monthly manga, Shonen Gangan. The chapter will be made available simultaneously all over the world. Unfortunately, due to time zone differences, publication times will vary.

Readers from all over the world will be able to access Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 via Square Enix's official site, its Manga Up website and Manga Up app, ebook Japan, and Amazon Kindle.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the first three chapters are available for free on Manga Up's website, while the rest are only available on its mobile app. Nevertheless, readers can also access Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 right now via the Manga Up app after spending a few tokens.

The times listed below, according to the corresponding time zones, mark the release of Shonen Gangan's Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A quick recap of Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 18.2

The last chapter of Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 18.2 began with Yuru, who was flanked by two characters who revealed themselves to be daemons and told the story of how they came to have a contract with a dog as their master.

After telling their story, the two asked Yuru and the divine guardians, Left and Right, to become their friends, which Yuru and the divine guardians accepted. As the group approached the end of their conversation, Oshira-sama and Danji arrived at Yuru's location. Danji informed Yuru that Ivan had raided the village and that her mother had sent him to find her son.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 release date (Image via Hiromu Arakawa/ Square Enix)

However, just as Danji was about to finish what he was saying, Yuru interrupted and asked if he, too, was a daemon, to which Danji agreed. The action then shifted to Jin and Haruoi, who met Aoi. Jin and Haruoi were both seen with Tadera after conversing with Aoi. Jin apologised to Tadera for following him the other day and informed him that it was not the will of the Kagemori clan.

Jin then said to Tadera that although he has little regard for the law, when gaining trust is important, he keeps his word. This was in response to Tadera pointing out that he is at fault. After that, Tadera agreed to trust him and went on to say that he has a problem and needs Jin's help.

This is where the chapter ended.

What to expect from Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1?

As it was revealed in the previous chapter that Tadera requires the assistance of Jin, Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 may reveal the reason behind the same. Now that the fake Asa and village kid have been kidnapped, Tadera might require Jin's assistance in this matter.

Furthermore, if Jin or Tadera catch the killers of the Shaman in Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1, it is possible that they might know something about Yuru's parents. Whatever the case, Daemons of the Shadow Realm chapter 19.1 will undoubtedly be a thriller as the plot is getting more interesting.

