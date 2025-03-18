Dandadan chapter 187: What to expect

With the previous issue teasing the nature of Kouki Yukishiro’s true powers, Dandadan chapter 187 is expected to explicitly confirm her abilities and see her utilize them. This will likely play a major role in Murakami’s defeat, which is likely to either be finalized in the issue or all but occur by chapter 187’s end.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 187 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 187 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. In addition to seeing Kouki use her powers to at least all but defeat Murakami, fans can expect the issue to clarify what Miss Adachi’s intentions are for the talisman she’s hiding from him.

Dandadan chapter 187 likely to see Kouki’s true powers set Adachi up to fully defeat Murakami

Dandadan chapter 187 will likely open up with a continued focus on the swarm of Japanese cicadas that seem to be intentionally gathering around Kami High. Dialogue or narration should make it clear that this is a result of Kouki Yukishiro’s true powers, which will likely be revealed as being able to control insects with her piano playing. In turn, this should also confirm her as the first character in the series with both a yokai power, and another ability (whether yokai or not).

Rin Sawaki, Aira Shiratori, and Mai Kawabanga will likely further confirm this as the cicadas bust into the gym and begin dealing with the severed-head dribblers. As one swarm helps the girls out with their immediate threat, Kouki will likely reveal that she’s ending another to find Murakami’s location and attack upon locating him. Kouki will likely thank the pygmies here as the cicadas scout, recognizing that they helped her discover her true powers.

Dandadan chapter 187 should then shift focus to Murakami, who is watching this happen from his livestream and wondering where the massive swarm of cicadas came from. As he questions this, it should be revealed that the second swarm has gathered outside his window after locating him. Focus should briefly shift to Kouki ordering them to attack while informing the others that she has located Murakami, then returning back to Murakami.

Expand Tweet

The cicadas will likely break through one of the windows before swarming him completely. It’s unlikely that the cicadas themselves will be doing significant damage, instead causing him to act irrationally and injure himself as a result. Miss Adachi will likely be left unharmed, with her internal dialogue seeing her question these events. However, she’ll also likely reveal that this is the opportunity she had been waiting for before placing the talisman on Murakami.

Focus should briefly return to the gym, where the severed-head dribblers should disappear and Empty Space should collapse. Meanwhile, Murakami will likely realize what Adachi has done to him, prompting her to push him out of the broken window and kill him. She should then text the Orchestrator to confirm Murakami’s death, revealing her motivations. The issue will likely end with a shot of the Orchestrator’s phone buzzing and revealing them to be Count Saint-Germain.

