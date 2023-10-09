Dead Mount Death Play episode 13: Exact Release date and time for every region

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 10, at 12 am JST. With the upcoming episode, the anime will begin the second part of the series. The anime will first air on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television networks.

The part 1 finale saw Polka Shinoyama use his Swarm of Invisible Hands to go after Tena Sorimura and Lemmings. However, Sorimura managed to escape while Lemmings fell at the Corpse God's mercy. Following that, the anime showed a sibling duo getting excited by the recent developments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Dead Mount Death Play episode 12.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 release times

Corpse God with his friends in Dead Mount Death Play (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 will be titled The Invaders. The anime episode will be released to fans worldwide on Monday, October 9. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, October 10, at 12 am JST.

The release times and the corresponding time zones for the upcoming Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 are:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, October 9

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, October 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, October 9

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Monday, October 9

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, October 9

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, October 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, October 9

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, October 10

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 streaming details

Kochou Eightport as seen in Dead Mount Death Play (Image via GeekToys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13 will first be aired on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Hokkaido TV. Following that, the anime will be made available for global streaming on Crunchyroll, albeit one will be required to subscribe to the streaming service for the same. The anime will be available to stream for free on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Recap of Dead Mount Death Play episode 12

Dead Mount Death Play Episode 12, titled The Sacred Place, saw Polka using his powers to turn the entire city into a sacred place. Following that, he uses his new ability - Swarm of Invisible Hands - to take down both Tena Sorimura and Lemmings. However, Lemmings managed to escape the clutches.

Momoya Akura as seen in Dead Mount Death Play (Image via GeekToys)

People could see Polka's new ability elsewhere, which led to an uproar in the media. Additionally, a sibling duo was seen getting excited by the new developments.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 13?

Dead Mount Death Play episode 13, titled The Invader, will pick up from the events at the end of the first part. Many people witnessed Polka Shinoyama's Swarm of Invisible Hands in person and through news channels. This led to an uproar amongst the people to find out more about the same. Meanwhile, there were others who wanted to obtain that power.

In the upcoming episode, Takumi Kuruya will approach Polka to seek clarification about the information he received from the fire-breathing bug. Takumi was left perplexed by the mention of the "Bastard Children of Sabaramond." Consequently, there's a possibility that Corpse God might choose to disclose this information to his friends.

