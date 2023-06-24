Dead Mount Death Play episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is currently available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel and Crunchyroll. Episode 12 will be the final episode of the season and will look to end the story on a major cliffhanger.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 saw Tena Sorimura disguise himself and meet with Shinoyama Polka to get his fortune read. Polka successfully drew the original simplified symbol without the horizontal line and told Sorimura about the spirit of a girl with braided hair sitting in a wheelchair. This made it clear to the troublemaker that Polka really had powers.

Iwanome and Arase, on the other hand, ruffled some feathers with other officers on the task force who weren't too keen on him being in charge. With the conflict slowly escalating towards physical violence, Arase stopped the detective from punching Iwanome while other members of the Comps 3 unit calmed things down.

The episode then saw the fire-breathing bug leave Polka a message on his wall and then call him, asking whether he is one of the "Bastard Children of Sabaramond." At the same time, on the roof of their building, Sorimura got into a fight with Lei Xiaoyu as Takeru Shinoyama prepared to make a move on Sorimura with Lemmings.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 12 will likely see Xiaoyu Lemmings and Sorimura engage in a fight as an invisible force launches a mysterious attack

Dead Mount Death Play episode 12 will premiere on June 27 at 12 am JST, airing on Japanese broadcasting networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. This will be the final episode of season 1.

The entire season is also available for them to watch on Crunchyroll with a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Given below are the release date and time for Dead Mount Death Play episode 12, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 26, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, June 26, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 26, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 26, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 26, at 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 26, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, June 27, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, June 27, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 recap

Tena Sorimura in disguise while getting his palm read (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 11, The Beginning, saw Tena Sorimura waiting in line in the disguise of an old man to get his fortune read by Polka Shinoyama. Polka informed him that he was on a sinking vessel during the fortune-reading session. This made Sorimura disappointed, as he assumed that Polka was doing a hot reading with the help of information given to him by Takumi.

Despite this, Sorimura asked him if he had any information about the symbol that Phantom Solitaire was talking about. It is when the pencil started working on it and drew a simplified version of the symbol, much to Sorimura's surprise. Following that, Polka asked him if he had an impression of a girl with braided hair sitting in a wheelchair. He quickly said it must be his guardian spirit and then took his leave.

Coming out of the room, he mused to himself that Polka was the real deal and that he had actual powers. While stuck in the rain, he saw that the Fire-breathing Bug also had the same idea as him and came to have his fortune read. We then saw Polka mention what a coincidence it was that he was asked the same question twice that day by two different clients.

Comps 3 as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 (Image via Geek Toys)

The episode also saw Iwanome brief the members of the special task force about Phantom Solitaire, with some of the officers being angry that he was in charge. As he and Arase were drinking coffee, two such officers came and slyly complimented him on his promotion. Iwanome thanked them and said that now he has the power to command them.

This made one of the officers angry, causing him to grab Iwanome by his collar. They told him that, as he was Hosorogi's sidekick before this and had many detractors. With their escalation devolving into violence, the officer tried to punch Iwanome but was stopped by Arase. Following this, the Comps 3 members came and handled the situation, with Iwanome telling them their job was to catch the troublemakers.

Lei Xiaoyu as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 (Image via Geek Toys)

The episode then saw Tena Sorimura, aka Phantom Solitaire, land on Polka's roof, where he was intercepted by Lei Xiaoyu. The bodyguard threw darts at Sorimura, which he blocked with his cards. Then, assuming that he was talking to Polka, Sorimura asked him which organization he was affiliated with and what he knew about the symbol.

While they fought, Polka was seen having a dream about his past life and everyone he couldn't protect. For this, he also apologized to his master before being awoken by the real Polka. He then saw that the wall in his room had a message written by the Fire-breathing bug: "This world is a buggy program. Are you a termite? Or are you a bird eating the bug?"

Fire-breathing Bug's message as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 (Image via Geek Toys)

Polka's phone then rang with the bug, asking him if he was one of the "Bastard Children of Sabaramond" as well. Polka was alarmed to hear this and asked how he knew this name. In the meantime, Xiaoyu made her artificial hand extend into sharp long blades that he used to attack Sorimura.

Takeru Shinoyama received the information from an informant who was watching the fight and then decided to play his own card and told his subordinates about the importance of taking control of chaotic situations and making the most of them. The episode ended with a shot of Lemmings on top of a roof looking at Shinjuku.

What to expect from episode 12? (speculative)

Lemmings as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 11 (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 12, titled The Sacred Place, will likely see Takeru Shinoyama's underling and troublemaker, Lemmings, involve himself in the conflict between Tena Sorimura and Xiaoyu, with the three of them fighting. This is when a mysterious invisible force would attack Sorimura and the lemmings, with the temperature around them turning cold.

In the manga, following this incident, Sorimura makes a hasty escape on a hot-air balloon and says that he never wants to go to Lemmings again. He then breaks into Superintendent General Jirotarou Takanosu's office two days later to ask him if he was the one to order an attack on him. The season will likely end on a cliffhanger, with the symbol of the fallen empire in the middle of it all.

Poll : 0 votes