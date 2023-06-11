Dead Mount Death Play episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 10 will premiere on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel and on Crunchyroll. It has garnered stellar reviews so far, establishing itself as one of the top summer anime series to debut this year.

In Dead Mount Death Play episode 9, Polka read Iwanome's fortune and revealed to him that he bears a grievous scar from his past. The spirit, Hosorogi, then drew a symbol for Iwanome, making him lose his cool at Polka. Following this, Arase and Iwanome went to speak with Lisa Kuraki about her connection with Hosorogi.

The episode also saw Tena Sorimura aka Phantom Solitaire settle on a theme for his comeback performance, and interact with a troublemaker named Grocer who gave him some information about a mysterious symbol he found in a room that was set ablaze by the Fire-breathing Bug.

On the day of his performance, Sorimura flew blimps over the Shinjuku airspace with the mysterious symbol painted on them. Polka recognized the symbol right away and revealed that it was the emblem of the fallen empire from his old world.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 10 will likely see Sorimura offer people money for information about a mysterious symbol

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 10 will be released on June 13 at 12 am JST, airing on Japanese broadcasting networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers can follow the series on either of the networks mentioned above to remain up-to-date with new episodes. Fans can also watch the episodes on Crunchyroll with a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Given below are the release date and time for Dead Mount Death Play episode 10, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 12, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, June 12, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 12, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 12, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 12, at 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 12, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, June 13, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, June 13, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 9 recap

Polka doing his reading in episode 9 (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 9, titled The Signpost, saw Polka read Iwanome's fortune, revealing that he bears a grievous scar from his past. When asked how he could heal his wounds, the pencil that Hosorogi possesses drew a symbol, which made Iwanome lose his temper.

He grabbed Polka by the collar and asked why he drew that symbol as it was a secret entrusted to him by Hosorogi when they worked together at the police department.

Polka replied to Iwanome that he merely showed the path and asked him to obey his own heart. Hearing this, Iwanome calmed down and left, giving Polka extra money for the trouble he had caused. Xiaoyu then decided to tail the two detectives and go to the bottom of the mystery.

Lisa Kuraki as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 9 (Image via Geek Toys)

After the fortune reading session, Iwanome and Arase went to a restaurant where the two talked about Iwanome losing control. Then the two went to meet with Lisa Kuraki.

Iwanome inquired her if she'd told Polka about Hosorogi's symbol as she had known him in the past. Lisa feigned ignorance and said she was only helping Polka to get close to a key figure in the Shinoyama Group.

The spirit of Hosorogi then revealed to Polka, Misaki, and Takumi that he used to be a police IA inspector when he was alive and that he knew Iwanome. Learning this, Polka asked him what he wrote on that paper, to which Hosorogi replied that if he was curious he would have to pay him 1 million yen for that information.

Troublemaker Grocer as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 9 (Image via Geek Toys)

In the episode, Tena Sorimura aka Phantom Solitaire also settled on the theme for his comeback performance, deciding to use the symbol he'd found in the room that was set ablaze by the Fire-breathing Bug.

He went to the troublemaker Grocer for information regarding the symbol. Grocer gave him a free sample and said that he will have to get the rest by giving information of equal value.

On the day of the performance, Sorimura infiltrated the Shinjuku airspace with blimps, with all of them having the mysterious symbol painted on them. Polka recognized the symbol right away and revealed it to be the emblem of the fallen empire from his old world.

What to expect from episode 10? (speculative)

The emblem of the fallen empire from Polka's old world (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 10, titled The Emblem, will likely see Sorimura offering money to people for information regarding the organization affiliated with the symbol.

Gorcer will quote his price for the full information about the symbol as well and reveal that this information could change Sorimura's destiny. He'll also mention that this might also end up becoming a toxin and destroy his life.

The episode might also see Sorimura deciding to have his fortune read, which will put him in contact with Polka. Being smart and observant, he might also figure out that Polka has real supernatural powers. This information could be used by him to strike up a partnership with the necromancer.

