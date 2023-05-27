Dead Mount Death Play episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel and on Crunchyroll. It has garnered stellar reviews so far, establishing itself as one of the top summer anime series to debut this year.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 saw Corpse God explain to Rozan that his son Polka is still alive and well. Later, a troublemaker named Tena Sorimura escaped from prison and engaged in battle with the real Fire Breathing Bug and showed off his magic tricks. He also declared that he will have a comeback performance in one week, giving the police time to prepare to stop him.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 8 will likely see Sorimura carry on his disruptive antics as Sayo Shinoyama arrives to live at Polka's house

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 8 will be released on May 23 at 12:00 am JST, airing on Japanese broadcasting networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers can follow the anime series on either of the networks mentioned above to remain up-to-date with new episodes. Fans can also watch the episodes on Crunchyroll with a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Given below are the release date and time for Dead Mount Death Play episode 8, according to different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 29, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 29, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 29, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 29, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 29, at 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 29, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, May 30, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, May 30, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 recap

Tena Sorimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys)

In episode 7 of Dead Mount Death Play, titled The Magician, Corpse God informs Rozan that his son Polka's soul was currently in a shark-stuffed toy with his body being occupied by Corpse God himself. Listening to this, Rozan became furious at Misaki for killing his son.

However, he soon relented saying that Misaki had also saved his two grandkids. After talking to Rozan, Misaki apologized to Polka for killing him, following which, she was approached by twins Kazuki and Shizuki. They thanked Misaki and Polka for saving their lives while the spirit of Suzuka hovered around them, smiling.

Later, Tena Sorimura, one of the troublemakers, managed to escape from prison, right in front of detectives Iwanome and Arase in the middle of an interrogation. In light of this crisis, Iwanome presented a brief overview of Sorimura's history and crimes to Comps-3 during a briefing.

Sorimura fighting with the Fire-breathing Bug (Image via Geek Toys)

Sorimura then appeared live on air and announced his comeback performance as "Phantom Solitaire" in one week. He also advised the police to enjoy their dull yet beautiful lives until then. Arase suspected Sorimura of hijacking the signal, while Iwanome believed he had purchased airtime from Grocer, another troublemaker currently held by Comps-3.

After the broadcast, Sorimura was confronted by the real Fire Breathing Bug who tried to burn him to death. However, with the help of his magic tricks and athletic ability, he evaded the fire attacks. While dodging, he talked to the bug about how waste in any form is a good thing. The end of the episode saw Sayo Shinoyama arriving at Polka's place with a shark-themed sleeping bag and a bodyguard.

What to expect from episode 8? (speculative)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 8, titled The Assassin, will most likely see the troublemaker Phantom Solitaire continue his antics, causing trouble for the police and preparing for the comeback show he promised the masses. Takeru will also likely involve himself in some work pertaining to the Shinoyama business.

The rest of episode 8 will likely revolve around Sayo Shinoyama staying with Polka at his place while being gloomy about losing almost half her shark-themed collection to the fire at the Shinoyama estate. She will be accompanied by Lei Xiaoyu during her stay, an escort appointed by Rozan to keep her safe.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 8 will air on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 12 am JST.

