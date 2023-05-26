Suzume no Tojimari beats One Piece Film: Red's lifetime box office collection, crossing $320 million worldwide

Makoto Shinkai's latest film, Suzume No Tojimari, has caused quite a stir at the global box office, grossing over $320 million worldwide. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, surpassing even One Piece Film: Red, The First Slam Dunk and Howl's Moving Castle.

The film is a massive hit with the audience and has managed to do well in countries such as China and Korea, which has significantly boosted the film's worldwide box office collection. However, despite being one of Shinkai's highest-grossing films of all time, Suzume No Tojimari is yet to surpass the lifetime collection of Your Name.

Suzume No Tojimari has broken multiple box office records, grossing over $320 million worldwide. Upon its international release in 2023, the film captivated hearts around the globe, sparking a wave of enthusiasm that drew audiences to theaters who were eager to witness Makoto Shinkai's visionary storytelling unfold.

The film debuted at number one at the Japanese box office, surpassing Shinkai's last film Weathering With You's three-day opening, earning around $13.49 million. It became the fourth highest grossing film of 2022 in Japan behind One Piece Film: Red, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Top Gun: Maverick. The total collection of the film at the Japanese box office currently sits at $100 million.

Suzume no Tojimari has achieved remarkable success with the film's international release, grossing an astounding $112 million at the Chinese box office and $35.78 million at the South Korean box office. It's currently the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in China and has surpassed the record of Shinkai's previous film, Your Name.

Moreover, Suzume no Tojimari is also the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in South Korea and was the top-grossing film in the country for 35 consecutive days. The film also did some favorable business in US and India, skyrocketing it's total collection to $320 million worldwide. However, with the film still running in theaters, the numbers will likely go up even further.

Suzume No Tojimari is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese of film all time. It has surpassed the collection of The First Slam Dunk ($258 million) and One Piece Film: Red ($246 million). These two films, released in 2022, are ranked as the fifth and sixth highest-grossing Japanese films of all time, making Suzume's box office domination over them even more impressive.

Despite its tremendous success, the film is yet to surpass the lifetime collection of Shinkai's previous film, Your Name, which stands at a staggering $382 million and is the third highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

It is highly unlikely that Suzume no Tojimari will surpass its predecessor and claim the title of the highest-grossing Makoto Shinkai film of all time. Nevertheless, the film can take pride in its achievement of surpassing notable titles that were mentioned earlier.

