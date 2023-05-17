Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 23, at 12:00 am JST. The anime is available on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. The series has established itself as the top summer anime series to debut this year and has garnered stellar reviews.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 saw Lemmings fight Arase and his men, taking Misaki with him. However, Polka used his necromancy skills to fend this mercenary off. After the attack, Lemmings reported back to Takeru Shinoyama, the president of Shinoyama security. Meanwhile, Polka opened a fortune-telling business and met his twin niece and nephew, Kazuki and Shizuki Shinoyama.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 will likely see Phantom Solitaire escaping prison and fighting the Fire-breathing Bug

Release information

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7, set to premiere on May 23 at 12:00 am JST, will also be aired locally on Japanese networks such as BS 11, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

Viewers can follow the anime series on either of the networks to stay up-to-date with new episodes. Furthermore, it's also accessible on Crunchyroll via a premium subscription and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7 will be released on Crunchyroll across different time zones. Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 22, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 22, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 22, at 11 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 22, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 22, at 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 22, at 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Tuesday, May 23, at 12 am

Korean Standard Time: Tuesday, May 23, at 12 am

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 recap

Polka Shinoyama as seen in Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 (Image via Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 6 titled The Firestarter, saw Polka arriving at the Shinoyama estate, with Misaki by his side. They were greeted at the door by twins Kazuki and Shizuki Shinoyama, following which Misaki introduced herself to Polka Shinoyama's nephew, Takeru Shinoyama.

She explained how Polka had talked her down from jumping to her death and helped her out of many situations. Listening to her, Takeru commented that Polka might have really changed and said that he never expected him to wind up with the daughter of Sakimiya Steel's owner. The conversation then shifted to Polka's niece Sayo Shinoyama talking about shark movies.

Thereafter, Polka met his father, Rozan Shinoyama, and talked to him about his adventures. After listening to him, Rozan asked him who he truly was. Polka tried acting natural but Rozan held a sword to his throat, stating that he wasn't his son. He then asked where the real Polka was and whether he was still alive.

Suddenly, Polka felt that Kazuki and Shizuki might be in danger and ran out to protect them, telling Rozan that he will explain everything later. Following this, a flashback showed Sukuza Shinoyama dying at the hands of the notorious criminal, Know, who had conspired with a Shinoyama relative to burn down their estate.

Following the flashback, an employee informed Kazuki and Shizuki that a fire had broken out and asked them to evacuate. He tried ushering the twins into an escape tunnel, however, Kazuki refused and the person attacked them. Misaki was able to intercept the attack and fought the person who turned out to be Know.

The twins, on the verge of suffocation, were rescued by Polka following which he and Misaki fought against Know. The criminal unleashed his flames but was swiftly knocked out by Lemmings. The relative who conspired with the criminal then found himself in the custody of Takeru, with Dragon Palace Agency present there as well.

The episode then showed the arsonist, Know, being incinerated by the real Fire-breathing Bug while he was transported by police. The troublemaker also left the message, "This world is a buggy program...so it cries for the flame." Iwanome and Arase were also seen talking to Phantom Solitaire about the Fire-breathing Bug.

What to expect from episode 7? (speculative)

Dead Mount Death Play episode 7, titled The Magician, will most likely see Tena Sorimura who was nicknamed Phantom Solitaire, escaping from prison and then announcing his comeback to the public as "Phantom Solitaire." According to the manga, he will broadcast on television that his comeback performance will be in one week's time to give the police a grace period.

Somimaru will also likely cross paths with the Fire-breathing Bug and fight with him for some time, with him being on the defensive against the flames of the bugs. Somimaru will also show interest in the supernatural skeleton seen in the Shakuzawa fire and talk to the Fire-breathing Bug about it.

