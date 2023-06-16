My Hero Academia web-slinging collaboration sees Deku join Spider-Man in an exciting mod

My Hero Academia is a show about heroes and the important role they play in upholding the mantle of justice. The creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has been open about his admiration for Western graphic novels and has mentioned that his series draws inspiration from the Spider-Man comics.

Incidentally, a new unofficial crossover between the two franchises has created a lot of buzz among fans. A new mod has gone live for the 2020 Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, which sees Izuku Midoriya join the Marvel Universe. This mod lets fans fulfill their fantasy of playing as Deku as he uses spider webs to swing across the cityscape and apprehend villains.

My Hero Academia protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, makes his entry into the Marvel Universe through a new mod

In My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, goes from strength to strength and becomes one of the strongest characters in the series. His One For All quirk does a lot of things, but webslinging isn't among them. However, a new mod for Spider-Man: Miles Morales had given Deku this unique power.

The new mod comes from Tiago Maques, or @TCool_Games on Twitter, who has managed to successfully put Midoriya in the game for players to enjoy. This mod allows players to play the game as Deku and avail multiples suits options such as his regular outfit, his winter outfit, and his vigilante costume.

For My Hero Academia fans, this is a golden opportunity to fulfill their fantasy of seeing Izuku Midoriya in a different setting, facing off against new villains in his unique attires. For this reason, the mod has quickly become popular among viewers of My Hero Academia.

Fans have unanimously hailed the mod as great and have asked the creator for some adjustments, such as making the spiderwebs look similar to Blackwhip, an ability Deku got from a previous One For All user. In response, the creator has suggested fans to use Venom Webs mod and Blue Effects to get similar vibes.

Furthermore, some fans have asked the creator to make a mod that turns Peter Parker into All Might, seeing that he is Miles's mentor in the game. With All Might as Izuku's mentor, this change makes sense thematically and can lead to greater fan immersion, giving the game even more of an anime vibe.

The mod has also made My Hero Academia fans crave for an open world game that features selectable characters from their series and has intriguing plotlines. The setting for Spider Man is somewhat similar to MHA's, as both franchises are based around urban cityscapes with villains operating in shadows.

Even though no official crossover annoucement between the two franchises has been made so far, this unofficial mod has fans talking about the new possibilites. It'll be interesting to see if something akin to this actually happens in the future.

