My Hero Academia chapter 391 reveals Ochako Uraraka’s new move

My Hero Academia chapter 391 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the meantime, the spoilers are out and fans might be disappointed to know that the chapter is only nine pages. This disappointment is made worse by the fact that the previous chapter was also remarkably brief, consisting of only eleven pages. However, the fandom has been patient given they know Horikoshi's health issues.

The upcoming chapter, supposedly titled Rejected by the World, will set aside the Todoroki family drama and shift focus to Ochako Uraraka's fight against Himiko Toga. Despite its brevity, the chapter promises to deliver both thrilling action and poignant emotional moments. Notably, Ochako will unveil a new technique. While her combat skills are not poor, this will show many who have doubted her worth that if the situation calls for it, she can improvise and become effective.

In My Hero Academia chapter 391, Ochako displays her potential to defeat Toga

For the unversed, prior to the Todoroki family conflict becoming the central focus, Ochako and others were engaged in a battle against Toga and the Twice army. In My Hero Academia chapter 391 the focus will return to this fight scene. According to spoilers, Ochako will unveil a new technique called the Zero Gravity Space Walk. As described in the spoilers, she will use her wire to seize hold of Toga's arm and perform this move.

As far as her Quirk Zero Gravity is concerned, it primarily grants her the ability to nullify gravity's effects on solid objects by touching them with the pads of her fingertips. So of course, this new move involves neutralizing gravity in order to walk in mid-air. However, without access to raw scans or the official chapter, the precise details of this new move remain unclear.

While this new move appears to lack offensive capabilities, it serves as a means for Ochako to establish a connection with Toga. My Hero Academia chapter 391 spoilers indicate that Ochako will state how her perception of Toga has undergone significant change in the short time they have known each other.

While Toga will say that it is too late for that, Ochako will still apologize for not understanding her sooner. Additionally, she will confide in Tsuyu that Toga's murderous intent is diluting her capacity to love others. The chapter will end with Toga shouting at Ochako that he knows nothing about her.

Final thoughts

The conclusion of My Hero Academia chapter 391 appears to possess a degree of ambiguity, much like the ending of the Todoroki conflict, where Dabi expressed his hatred for his family and wished they all perished. It remained unclear whether he would continue fighting against them or if he had genuinely renounced his role as a villain and his declaration was simply a manifestation of his pent-up resentment.

He did come to realize that gaining their attention and validation was not as difficult as he had thought, and he was perplexed by the fact that it took them that long to do something so basic.

Similarly, in My Hero Academia chapter 391, Toga's assertion that Ochako has failed to understand her may not be entirely genuine. It appears that being apologetic and empathetic could be crucial for the Heroes to succeed in the Final War.

