My Hero Academia: 10 quirks that would be perfect for real life

There are a large variety of quirks in My Hero Academia. Typically, those with the flashiest or most destructive quirks become the greatest heroes and those with the least powerful quirks lead normal lives with normal jobs. However, those with the strongest quirks, like Bakugo Katsuki, cannot necessarily use them in everyday life.

If Bakugo were to use his quirk to assist with simple tasks, he would quickly destroy everything around him. His Quirk Explosion causes a wide range of damage whenever he wields it. This makes it a terrible idea for him to use it while doing his daily chores.

Although powerful quirks have their benefits in battle, simpler, less flashy quirks work best for day-to-day errands, as they allow for an efficient way to complete everyday tasks without messing anything up.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains massive spoilers from recent chapters in the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia quirks with the greatest use in real-life

1) Zero Gravity (Ochako Uraraka)

Initially, Uraraka was an incredibly underrated character due to her seemingly weak quirk. However, as My Hero Academia's storyline continued, fans began to realize the true potential of Zero Gravity and how powerful it truly is.

It was after her fight with Bakugo during the Sports Festival that fans finally stopped underestimating Uraraka and realized that she could become one of the strongest students in Class 1-A.

Whenever Uraraka places the pads of her fingers on an object, she makes the object weightless. This gives them zero gravity as they then continue to remain afloat for as long as Uraraka keeps her quirk active. In real life, this quirk will make moving heavy objects much easier and safer. Controlling where objects float using machinery can also make moving heavy objects much more efficient.

2) Air Walk (All For One)

All For One using Air Walk in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Air Walk is essentially a better version of Nana Shimura's float. With Air Walk, both All For One and Lady Nagant are able to suspend themselves mid-air. This allows them to easily gain a higher vantage point against their opponents and launch powerful counter attacks much more easily.

Along with being able to float in mid-air, Air Walk allows the user to walk across invisible platforms made of air. This gives rise to a variety of different fighting styles as users can move in any direction they want while floating in the air and on the ground.

In real life, Air Walk would help people get anywhere just by walking on air. This would allow them to avoid traffic, crowds, and many other time-wasting obstacles.

3) Warp Gate (Kurogiri)

Kurogiri using Warp Gate to assist Nomu at the USJ in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Kurogiri's Warp Gate is one of the most convenient Quirks in the My Hero Academia series. With this ability, Kurogiri can connect to locations using a dark mist that allows for instantaneous travel between the two locations. Kurogiri typically uses his quirk to assist the other League of Villains members when they are fighting the heroes.

He surrounds either his teammates or enemies in a black mist, preventing them from running from him and forcing them into whatever location he wants. In real-life, Warp Gate would be perfect for traveling long distances in a very short amount of time.

Using Warp Gate, anybody could go from one side of a country to another in just a manner of seconds. This will be a huge time saver, allowing people to spend more time on hobbies and learning.

4) Electrification (Kaminari Denki)

Kaminari's electrification has multiple uses both in combat and in real-life. In combat, his electricity allows him to effectively take out many opponents at once due to the high range of attack. At the same time, the electricity Kaminari produces can act as a barrier capable of blocking and deflecting various quirk attacks and projectiles.

In real-life, Kaminari's quirk can be used to fulfill various day-to-day needs. Kaminari occasionally does this in the anime when he is shown charging his friend's phone using his mouth and powering various devices.

Electrification can also be used to power other objects such as electric cars and various types of hardware. A free, renewable energy source would make life much more convenient for anyone with Kaminari's quirk.

5) New Order (Cathleen Bate)

Cathleen Bate as she appears in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shounen Jump)

As the number one hero in America, Cathleen Bate was one of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia. Despite this, she was only featured in the manga for a short period of time before Shigaraki/All For One took her out in a fierce battle.

However, Cathleen Bate was able to inflict immense damage on All For One, forcing him to enter a period of regeneration, giving the heroes more time to prepare for the final battle against the villains.

With New Order, users can perform superhuman feats through the creation of various rules. This was how Cathleen Bate was able to gain physical abilities close to All Might's without having a strength quirk. New Order can be used to complete everyday activities just through orders someone gives. This will make life much easier and more convenient for people.

6) Overhaul (Kai Chisaki)

Kai Chisaki is the disgraced leader of the now defunct Shie Hassaikai. He had a very authoritarian way of leading his grunts and held an iron grip over the entire organization's day-to-day business. Both his position as the original leader's grandson and his powerful quirk, Overhaul, allowed him to be feared by everyone he met.

Overhaul allows the user to disassemble and reassemble anything they touch. Chisaki used it to kill his enemies and heal any injuries he sustained during combat.

In real-life, Overhaul could be the key to fixing any and all objects that break. It can also be used to heal damaged limbs, allowing for people to keep their limbs rather than having them amputated. However, in the wrong hands, Overhaul can also cause irreparable damage to the world.

7) Rewind (Eri)

Eri's quirk, Rewind, has the most potential in My Hero Academia outside of One For All and All For One. Kai Chisaki first forced her to use it to create quirk-erasing bullets, one of which hit Mirio Togata. This completely erased his quirk for a few seasons until Eri used her quirk once again to give him Permeation back.

Eri uses the energy collected in her horn to turn back time on a certain person or object. Essentially, she can heal all injuries and illnesses by returning someone's body back to its original form.

In real life, this quirk can be used to correct various mistakes, both small and large. Not many limitations for Rewind have been shown in My Hero Academia yet. This makes Rewind one of the most powerful quirks in history.

8) Compress (Atsuhiro Sako)

Mr. Compress using his quirk in the 'My Hero Academia' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Mr. Compress is one of the original members of the League of Villains and a lieutenant in the Paranormal Liberation Front. He comes from a family of magicians and performers, capable of performing illusions tricking anybody who watches him perform. His Quirk Compress allows him to minimize anything he pleases and store them in tiny glass marbles he keeps hidden in his pockets.

Compress will have various applications in real-life. It can increase storage space by a large amount due to the marbles being able to hold any object while keeping it perfectly intact. This was shown when Mr. Compress perfectly minimized and restored both Tokoyami and Bakugo during My Hero Academia's Forest Training Camp arc.

9) Double (Jin Bubaigawara)

Jin Bubaigawara is one of the most tragic characters in My Hero Academia. Throughout the My Hero Academia series, he struggled with his identity as a real person or a clone because of his quirk Double. Whenever he created a clone, he would acquire a splitting headache that could only be controlled by putting a bag or a mask on his head.

Despite the negative consequences of using Double, it still has immense real-life potential. It is similar to Naruto's Shadow Clone Jutsu and will allow anybody who uses it to create an almost infinite amount of clones. This can make completing daily errands and jobs much quicker and more efficient. However, it can be difficult to control the clones once the user begins to fall into insanity, as seen with Twice.

10) Attraction of Small Objects (Inko Midoriya)

Despite being a weak quirk, Inko Midoriya's Attraction of Small Objects quirk can be incredibly useful in real-life. In the anime, she uses this quirk to attract books, toys, and other relatively small objects to herself. She does this mostly when she is stressed out about Izuku Midoriya's well-being or if she is incredibly busy.

Many fans speculate that if Inko Midoriya trained her quirk, she would be able to attract much larger objects to herself.

Inko Midoriya's quirk would be incredibly useful in professions that require a lot of tools to be used all at once. Both a chef and a surgeon would find the best use for her quirk as they need to switch between different tools quickly while doing their jobs. At the same time, a stronger alternative to this quirk will help those who do heavy-lifting have an easier job.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia, like many other Shounen anime, have abilities that would work perfectly in real-life. These quirks will help everyone with their day-to-day errands and work tasks for their job. However, they typically do not include combat-centric quirks like Explosion and One For All's strength enhancement, but rather less destructive abilities.

Poll : 0 votes