My Hero Academia chapter 391 spoilers: Himiko Toga's battle with Uraraka reaches its climax

My Hero Academia chapter 391 returned after a one-week break to offer an insight into its high-stakes conflict. The last chapter concluded with Touya Todoroki - aka Dabi - being frozen by his younger brother Shoto, seemingly signaling an end to the conflict. Shoto successfully lived up to the expectations of being a hero that his dad had imposed upon him since childhood, except here, he came into his own.

The chapter concluded with Dabi hoping that the rest of his family met the same fate as he did. As such, while this wayward villain's tragedy truly causes us to empathize with his fate, his words highlight that he is, until the end, a villain through and through.

Following that, the scene soon cut to Uraraka during her fight with Toga.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 follows up on Uraraka's battle with Toga

My Hero Academia chapter 391 is titled Rejected by the World and begins with an army of Twice clones attempting to overwhelm the heroes. Although Pixie-bob successfully scatters them with a massive earth wave, more Twices appear behind her and begin to attack. Tiger yells her name, but he too is caught up in the clones' relentless attack.

The narrative continues by describing how Toga's peculiarity functions and stating that even though the heroes have no means of knowing how much blood she has saved, it wouldn't matter if they did. The Twice were too numerous for the heroes to control after the Sad Man's Death Parade began in My Hero Academia chapter 391. The Twice are attacking heroes like Camie, Shishido, and many others.

Shoto is seen lying unconscious while Natsuo, Fuyumi, and Iida watch as they hear distant clone battling. Hawks agrees as he once more stands up while holding his weapon. Iida and Hawks are not close to the Todorokis, according to the My Hero Academia chapter 391. Despite being separated from one another by a great distance, they can all somehow hear the Sad Man's Death Parade.

Toga keeps fighting with all her might. Ochako is shown floating in the air to escape the clones who were around her, but she is struck in the face by a measuring tape held by one of the Twice clones. Toga wonders whether she has just lost another buddy, as she contemplates what happened to Toya and if he is actually dead. Using her wire and a brand-new special maneuver called Zero Gravity Space Walk, Ochako grabs hold of her arm.

Toga's insecurities build. In My Hero Academia chapter 391, she claims that even though she has just recently had the opportunity to get to know Toga—since the summer of last year—her impression of the latter has significantly evolved. Ochako apologizes for taking so long to find her, but Toga reiterates that it's too late to deal with all of that and she has finally been located amid the commotion. She thought she understood why she can't make the most of Twice's quirk after observing Toga's tears.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 reveals that this could be because Toga's "love" for various other people is being diluted by her deadly intent, which is mixing with it. Ochako disagrees with Tsuyu's theory that she may not have loved Shigaraki and the others as much as she should have. She drew that conclusion after hearing Twice repeat that heroes must die and after observing Toga's sobs.

Toga screams at Ochako, frustrated. Once more, her face appears instead of Twice's.

Final Thoughts regarding My Hero Academia Chapter 391

While Dabi was seemingly defeated after showing a glimmer of hope towards his reconciliation, Toga's fate is foreshadowed to be different. The idea of saving villains as a part of the heroes' job - from their own dark tendencies and the manipulative tactics of greater evil like All for One - has been a recurrent theme that is fully explored in My Hero Academia chapter 391.

As such, Uraraka, who had always been a character celebrated for her empathy, might just breach through Toga's psychopathy and her love for others, getting to the scared little girl inside of her. It is too early to say how this will resolve, but some fans are definitely hoping that Toga (because of the love she has) and Shigaraki can have redemption arcs, even if the same was denied to Dabi (at least till date).

