Which My Hero Academia villain are you, based on your zodiac?

Ever thought about what My Hero Academia villain would be if one were to be suddenly transported to Kohei Horikoshi's futuristic city of superheroes? With Studio Bones releasing the sixth season of the series, and the manga serialization hitting chapter 380, the villains of My Hero Academia are proving to be equally interesting as, if not more, the heroes.

The appropriation of zodiac symbols to relate to different fictional personalities is common in anime fandoms. The vast range of My Hero Academia villains provides a variety of options to choose from. If someone has ever thought that they relate to Twice's depressive state or Gentle Criminal's habit of making a show, this listicle is for them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects author's opinions, which are subjective by nature.

My Hero Academia villains that correspond with each Zodiac Sign

1) Dabi - Aries

Dabi, after his reveal as Shoto Todoroki's brother (Image via Studio Bones)

With Dabi's fire-based quirk, it is hardly surprising that his personality would align with Aries. However, his quirk is not the only thing fiery or Aries-like about him, given Dabi's courage, passion, and desire to surpass his brother and father are enough to set his heart aflame.

Even after suffering injuries, Dabi (formerly known as Touya Todoroki) found a way to come back and exact revenge as a My Hero Academia villain. The violence and aggressiveness he demonstrates in his journey to destroy his family, establishes him as a true Aries.

2) All For One - Taurus

All for One facing the heroes in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Taureans are commonly regarded as patient, practical, and logical. No one is better suited for this position than the "big bad" All for One himself, who has been playing mind games since the beginning of hero society. Moreover, he has been the overarching My Hero Academia villain throughout.

All For One is patient in carrying out his plans, ruthless to a fault, and uncompromising. He is so possessive and controlling that he even took over the body of his supposed protege Tomura Shigaraki to carry out his plans!

3) Himiko Toga - Gemini

Himiko Toga in one of her first appearances in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Despite being a My Hero Academia villain, Himiko Toga has some of the best qualities befitting a Gemini. She is affectionate towards fellow members of the League of Villains while being curious and adaptable.

Her ability to pick up new skills is showcased in the recent manga chapters when she quickly copied Twice's abilities, creating an army of clones to fight against the heroes. Despite these qualities, Toga's nervousness and indecisiveness often hold her back.

4) Mr. Compress - Cancer

Mr. Compress before nabbing Bakugo in the summer camp arc (Image via Studio Bones)

Mr. Compress was one of the earliest villains introduced who was responsible for kidnapping Bakugo in one of the first few arcs. Despite his tendency towards showmanship and drama, Compress is tenacious to a T and highly emotional works. His loyalty and love towards fellow villains are shown when he tries to kill Overhaul after the latter murders Magne in cold blood.

Apart from these characteristics, Compress suffers from nervousness, overt suspicion, and pessimism, as shown in his interactions with the yakuza and the heroes. His role as a My Hero Academia villain makes him a true Cancer.

5) Gentle Criminal - Leo

Gentle Criminal protecting La Brava during his fight with Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

Gentle Criminal was one of the villains redeemed in recent chapters, and this change of heart was only possible due to his possession of Leo’s best traits. His creative use of his quirk, sense of humor, charisma, and passion had already made him a unique character. However, fans were able to see his warm-hearted side in his interactions with La Brava as well as his attempts to stop the villains from escaping.

Although considered Leo's worst traits, his stubbornness, arrogance, delusion, and self-centeredness led him to become a villain in the first place. However, he found a way to win back love. His lifelong dream of becoming a hero was truly realized in the recent chapters, which might mark his transition from a My Hero Academia villain to a hero.

6) La Brava - Virgo

La Brava with her idol and worshipped hero Gentle (Image via Studio Bones)

Gentle Criminal's sidekick has become one of the most valuable players in the conflict. Like most Virgos, she has found a way to overcome her shyness to a degree and put her logical skills to use.

La Brava has always been overtly critical of herself and others, another feature common to Virgo. However, her intelligence, coupled with her ability to code, proved invaluable in keeping the flying fortress in flight in chapter 380 of the manga, possibly marking the end of her career as a My Hero Academia villain.

7) Spinner - Libra

Spinner introducing himself as a follower of Stain (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia has often acted as an allegory for societal discrimination, which becomes more evident in the series through Spinner's tragic story. A heteromorph lizard-like villain who believes in his destiny to liberate his fellow citizens that have been ostracized because of their lives, Spinner's downfall was set in stone the moment he allowed One for All to lend him multiple quirks.

Not only did these quirks wear away at his body, but his large group of followers slowly abandoned this My Hero Academia villain. Spinner has always been cooperative and worked well with his comrades. However, that is due to his own admission of weakness and that he cannot lead. When he finally gets the chance to be a leader, it is Spinner's Libra-esque traits of indecisiveness, delusion, and self-pity that ascertain his failure.

8) Overhaul - Scorpio

Overhaul or Chisaki as the yakuza boss in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Overhaul had been brave and stubborn ever since he was introduced as the upcoming My Hero Academia villain in the series. His attempts to destroy the society of quirks, and the extent to which he was successful, point to his resourcefulness.

However, like a true Scorpio, he is violent and is responsible for killing Sir Nighteye and the villain Magne, torturing Eri for her ability, and erasing Mirio's quirk. His distrusting nature is also exemplified in his dealings with the League of Villains when he turns against Shigaraki's gang

9) Tomura Shigaraki - Sagitarrius

Tomura Shigaraki in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Apart from being All for One's protege, the foil to Deku, and arguably the final My Hero Academia villain, Tomura Shigaraki is a tortured soul. Unwittingly having killed his family members, he has been brought under All for One's wing, only to be raised as a villain and a new body that All for One can possess. Shigaraki is a Sagitarrius through and through, and his idealism leads him to believe that he can even become Japan's biggest villain.

However, Sagitarrius are commonly known for their inability to deliver on promises, and Shigaraki is no different. The last few chapters have shown him struggling with All for One's vestiges in his mind, and till chapter 380, it seemed like his only role in the story was to be a puppet to a much greater force.

10) Hero Killer Stain - Capricorn

Hero Killer Stain espousing his philosophy (Image via Studio Bones)

Despite appearing only twice in the story, Hero Killer Stain has been one of the fan-favorite characters in the story, who is known for his philosophy, character aesthetic, and unnerving fighting style.

He is condescending towards his fellow villains, refusing to work with them. Additionally, he is unforgiving towards the mercenary desires of heroes who work more out of a desire for fame and glory than philanthropic goals.

Stain is truly a Capricorn, the G.O.A.T., when it comes to choosing an impactful My Hero Academia villain. His self-control, responsibility, and adherence to his own ideals bring him out to be more of an anti-hero than a villain.

11) Re-Destro - Aquarius

Re-Destro, the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front, fighting with Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Re-Destro, the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front, is truly an Aquarius. His humanitarian and progressive ideas of how to make the world a better place for people with Quirks are balanced by his elitist ideas of how the stronger Quirk-users should be allowed free reign over the world.

Re-Destro's independent thinking made him an immediate fan-favorite My Hero Academia villain. However, like any other Aquarius, he has also exhibited a temperamental side that is evidenced by the cold-blooded murder of his secretary, who humiliated his ideals.

12) Twice - Pisces

Twice, before his sad backstory is revealed (Image via Studio Bones)

Twice's tragic backstory, his sorrowful nature, and his literal possession of an ability called "Sad Man's Parade" make him the perfect fit for a Pisces. His overtly trusting nature is revealed when he considers Hawks to be his true friend, which eventually leads to the death of this My Hero Academia villain.

Despite being a villain, Twice's death has been tragic for readers who witnessed his intuitive and compassionate side before his fellow villains, especially Toga. His fate and downfall are also a testament to his fearful and gullible nature, making him a character that best befits Pisces.

Poll : 0 votes