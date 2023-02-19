My Hero Academia chapter 380: Did Aizawa and Present Mic disappear? Explained 

Excited fans can finally catch up on events in My Hero Academia chapter 380 after a two-week-long break following Kohei Horikoshi's ill health. The much-awaited follow-up to the large-scale conflict between Shigaraki and Deku has been revealed, leaving the fates of fan-favorite characters hanging in the balance.

My Hero Academia chapter 380, titled Close Call For Realsies, picks up from where the last installment left off, with Deku using Black Whip to drag Tomura Shigaraki down with him off the floating fortress and plummeting to the ground below. Chapter 380 depicts the points of view of several characters around Japan, including Gentle Criminal, Hawks, Aizawa, and Present Mic.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Aizawa and Present Mic disappear in My Hero Academia Chapter 380, but fans are yet to see why

The last few chapters have featured the redemption arcs of many villains, pointing to Deku's successful use of the shonen trope of Talk-no Jutsu. While chapter 379 shows Lady Nagant stalling Tomura Shigaraki by shooting his arm off, My Hero Academia chapter 380 features Gentle Criminal holding back the other villains from escaping with his air trampoline.

Although Gentle Criminal's efforts are failing, La Brava manages to get the fortress back into the air in the nick of time. Just as she starts a live stream after being inspired by the student's bravery, one of the Twice clones pushes Shouta Aizawa off the floating island. Present Mic attempts to save him. However, he is too late as he also jumps overboard and both UA teachers are swallowed up by Kurogiri's portals.

The conflict in My Hero Academia chapter 380 then cuts back to the Gunga Mountains, where the heroes are desperately trying to hold back All For One. It is unclear where Present Mic and Eraserhead have been teleported to. However, with Aizawa's Quirk-erasing ability, holding back the powerful antagonists will undoubtedly become tougher.

Did Kurogiri save his friends in My Hero Academia chapter 380, and is there hope for him? Backstory explained

Kurogiri in the anime after his tragic and horrifying transformation (Image via Studio Bones)

The disappearance of Present Mic and Aizawa has left the fanbase questioning the true intentions of the advanced Nomu, Kurogiri. As of now, he might likely get a redemption arc like Lady Nagant and Gentle Criminal. This is because he was earlier revealed to be an old student of UA's hero course and the former best friend of Eraserhead and Present Mic, Shirakumo. An accident had led to his death and current transfiguration.

After My Hero Academia chapter 380, both his friends and the audience now hope to see the embers of his former self alight within Kurogiri's dark soul. With the reveal of Oboro Shirakumo's identity, Aizawa and Mic tried reasoning with him, futilely attempting to get him back to the hero's side but, more importantly, get their friend back. The efforts had been in vain.

However, Shirakumo's return to the manga in chapter 373 reignited this desire to see the three friends finally getting reunited. Will Aizawa and Present Mic convince their old buddy to turn against Shigaraki? Or will this be similar to the Todoroki family's tragic reunion? Fans are hoping for the former possibility since Shirakumo's original personality has never shown any villainous intent.

