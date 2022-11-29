My Hero Academia Chapter 374: Why Kurogiri appeared in the U.A. explained

Kurogiri will play a major role in what happens to the U.A. after My Hero Academia Chapter 374. Despite the best efforts of Present Mic in previous chapters, Spinner was able to get through to Kurogiri at the Central Hospital.

By the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 374, the villain made strategic use of his Warp Gate Quirk, teleporting his allies to key locations in the final war.

Speaking of which, Kurogiri is paying his old friends a visit at the U.A. He definitely has good reason to go there after My Hero Academia Chapter 374. It's very likely that he meets up with Tomura Shigaraki and Shota Aizawa very soon, considering their history with Kurogiri.

Kurogiri went to the U.A. for multiple reasons in My Hero Academia Chapter 374

He is there to help Shigaraki, likely with AFO's influence

Seph @Shonen_Joenen #MHA374 I believe this sound effect is Kurogiri clipping the hand to his face like Shigaraki used to. We learn why later but for now I really appreciate Horikoshi's extensive use of "hand" imagery. Means quite different things for heroes and villains. #MHA374 I believe this sound effect is Kurogiri clipping the hand to his face like Shigaraki used to. We learn why later but for now I really appreciate Horikoshi's extensive use of "hand" imagery. Means quite different things for heroes and villains. https://t.co/qT079nIztK

Before the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 374, Kurogiri was stationed at the research wing of the Central Hospital. Spinner's main objective was to storm the place and retrieve Kurogiri. When he finally arrived, Present Mic used his Voice Quirk to stop him in his tracks.

Spinner intended to play voice recordings of Shigaraki, but it was destroyed by the shockwaves. Kurogiri was specifically created by AFO and Kyudai Garaki so he would follow Shigaraki's orders without question. In a last-ditch effort, Spinner gave Kurogiri his master's remaining hand.

This single moment paved the way for My Hero Academia Chapter 374. Kurogiri broke free and declared his intention to "protect" Shigaraki. It just so happens that he is currently fighting Izuku Midoriya at the floating U.A. fortress. Kurogiri is heading over there since his master definitely needs help.

Shota Aizawa could be another factor

During the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 374, a mysterious portal shows up inside the flying U.A. fortress. it should be noted that Aizawa is the main reason why Shigaraki can't activate his Quirks right now.

Neito Monoma has to copy the Erasure Quirk while Manual keeps his eyes watered. Along with Aizawa, they have been watching over Shigaraki ever since the final battles were underway. Predictably, this makes all of them a high priority target for the villains.

Near the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 374, it seems as though Kurogiri and Present Mic have been sent to Aizawa's current location. The Class 1-A homeroom teacher can only look behind him before the chapter switches perspective to the Gunga Mountain Villa.

It will be interesting to see if Shirakumo is still there somehow

🍍 @VocalPineapple I love that Kurogiri, Shigaraki and Aizawa are all about to be in the same place because that'll be a real test for Shirakumo's programming that I don't think will hold up very well if Aizawa is hurt I love that Kurogiri, Shigaraki and Aizawa are all about to be in the same place because that'll be a real test for Shirakumo's programming that I don't think will hold up very well if Aizawa is hurt

Before he was turned into a Nomu, Kurogiri was a hero student known as Oboro Shirakumo, a childhood friend of Aizawa and Present Mic. After his tragic death many years ago, his corpse was used by AFO to create a powerful servant for his protege Shigaraki.

For the past few chapters, manga readers have been speculating whether or not he could regain his old self. Kurogiri is caught between serving his master Shigaraki and regaining his original memories. Understandably, the villains and heroes want to make good use of his teleportation powers.

Kurogiri could singlehandedly change the entire outcome of the final battles. He will have to choose between helping out Shigaraki or having Aizawa reach out to him. Manga readers can only hope that everything will turn out okay for the heroes after My Hero Academia Chapter 374.

