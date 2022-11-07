My Hero Academia Chapter 372: Why Shirakumo may be returning, explained

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 hints at a potential return for Oboro Shirakumo. Despite his deceased status in the storyline, the character may yet prove to be instrumental in the final arc.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 could be a turning point for the heroes and villains. It all depends on whether or not Shirakumo is still inside Kurogiri.

The heroes desperately need Shirakumo to return after My Hero Academia Chapter 372

How Oboro Shirakumo could return

Shirakumo is a former Class 2-A student from the U..A. High School. He attended the academy with Shota Aizawa and Hizashi Yamada, professionally known as Eraser Head and Present Mic, respectively. They were particularly close to Shirakumo, who went by the hero name Loud Cloud.

Unfortunately for the hyperactive student, Shirakumo was killed long before the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 372. He was crushed under debris during a devastating villain attack. This event is covered in more detail in the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Sometime later, AFO managed to steal Shirakumo's corpse and used it for Kyudai Garaki's experiments. This resulted in the creation of Kurogiri, a High-End Nomu. He later became Tomura Shigaraki's protector when the League of Villains was formed, but he was eventually captured.

Aizawa and Present Mic did eventually meet the villain during his stay in the Tartarus prison. They were able to briefly awaken Shirakumo inside of him, but that didn't last for very long.

Why is this relevant for My Hero Academia Chapter 372?

sol 💥 @DabiLovingHours #MHA372 #MHASPOILERS

"The chapter ends, with Spinner shouting "KUROGIRI" and Mic shouting "SHIRAKUMO"

SHIRAKUMO COMING BACK!!???

Kurogiri is currently held in a research facility near the Central Hospital. By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 372, Present Mic and Spinner made it to his location. The latter shouts for "Shirakumo" while the latter screams for "Kurogiri." However, the villain's face remains blank as the chapter ends.

AFO gave Spinner very specific instructions for My Hero Academia Chapter 372. He needs to play a recording of Tomura Shigaraki's voice when he reaches Kurogiri. By doing so, Spinner could get him to use the Warp Gate Quirk. This would prove to be disastrous for the heroes.

Present Mic still believes that Shirakumo is somewhere inside Kurogiri. Otherwise, he wouldn't be calling for the name of his former classmate.

Whatever happens in the next chapter, it will be a major turning point in the final war. Kurogiri is quite instrumental to AFO's diabolical plans.

Shirakumo/Kurogiri will be a major player going forward

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 is a decisive moment in the ongoing conflict. AFO needs the Warp Gate Quirk so he can teleport villains to key locations. For instance, if he could deal with Neito Monoma, then Shigaraki could finally use his multiple Quirks that were erased.

Of course, that's entirely dependent on what happens in the next chapter. Present Mic and Spinner are desperately appealing to completely different identities. The former needs to reach out to Shirakumo to prevent the villains from getting the upper hand.

It remains to be seen if Present Mic can succeed in his gambit. There is a little bit of Shirakumo inside of Kurogiri, but drawing him out isn't going to be easy. Perhaps he will need to use his Voice Quirk to drown out Spinner. For the sake of the heroes, they need Shirakumo to make his return.

