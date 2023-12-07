Dead Mount Death Play episode 22: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 will be released on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The most recent episode focused on the character of the real Polka, who is revealed to be alive, which is something that has afflicted Misaki for quite some time in the series. There was also more action connected to the characters of Saora and Lulu.

There is also a good chance that Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 will focus heavily on how Civil kidnapped the real Polka and what the Corpse God is going to do about it. It's also worth pointing out that there is the mystery of whether Civil is from the fantasy world or not, which can be another significant plot point moving forward with the story.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 will be released next Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. People who have followed the second cour of the series already know that this has been the regular weekly release schedule, and that could be subject to change due to delays or production issues.

On the other hand, people can see here the different release timings for Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 all over the world and in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release date Pacific Standard Time Monday, December 11, 7 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, December 11, 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 11, 3 pm Central European Time Monday, December 11, 4 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 11, 8.30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, December 12, 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Tuesday, December 12, 12.30 am

Where to watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 22

The good news for people living in Japan is that there are several platforms where they can watch the series, such as HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

On the other hand, those living abroad can watch the series on Crunchyroll, as this is the platform that currently has this anime's streaming rights. It's also worth pointing out that people need to pay a fee to subscribe to this platform.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 recap

The most important part of the latest episode was the fact that the real Polka is still alive, and that has played a huge role with Misaki since she was the one who killed him, which is a major plot point in the story now.

On the other hand, the Corpse God is trying to understand where Civil is actually from, which is very important because it shows the nature of the fantasy world and how it impacts the real world.

The Corpse God has also mentioned that Civil looks quite like Arius Sabaramond, someone he used to know, although he also mentioned that they have very different souls, so they can't be the same person. Now it seems that the Corpse God and his friends have a very clear motivation after the events of the recent episodes: to rescue the real Polka and understand what is going on.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 22

Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 is probably going to start showing the Corpse God and his friends making their first moves to save the real Polka. There are a lot of different directions the story could go in, which is something that can be quite interesting to see, especially considering the fantasy world and Civil's identity.

