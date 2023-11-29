Dead Mount Death Play episode 21: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 will be released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. The latest episode focused mostly on tying some loose ends that the most recent arc left and focused on the next one, particularly using some elements of comedy, such as Sayo explaining storytelling to Polka/The Corpse God through the use of sharks.

There were also further explanations of Misaki's new vampire powers and how Xiaoyu's new dragon arm works, which is probably going to be very useful moving forward. Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 is very likely to focus on setting up the next arc, although that is not 100% sure at the moment, particularly considering the Corpse God's own doubts as of now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 21.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 will be released next Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. As mentioned with the previous episodes, this is the regular release schedule of the second cour and is bound to remain as such for the foreseeable future, barring delays or production issues.

Here are the different release timings for Dead Mount Death Play episode 21 all over the world and in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release date Pacific Standard Time Monday, December 4, 7 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, December 4, 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 4, 3 pm Central European Time Monday, December 4, 4 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 4, 8.30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, December 5, 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Tuesday, December 5, 12.30 am

Where to watch

Those fans who are currently living in Japan can watch Dead Mount Death Play on several platforms, including HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

On the other hand, those living abroad can watch the series on Crunchyroll, as this is the platform that currently has this anime's streaming rights. It's also worth pointing out that people need to pay a fee in order to subscribe to this platform.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 20 recap

The previous episode, as mentioned earlier, was mostly focused on tying loose ends and giving explanations for some key plot points, such as Misaki's new vampire abilities. It was in this episode that viewers got to understand the limitations of her new powers and how they work, which also happened with Xiaoyu's new dragon arm.

Of course, the most important part of this episode was the conversation that took place between Polka/The Corpse God and Civil. This is the introduction of this antagonist and it didn't disappoint, even going as far as having The Corpse God saying that no one can have as many spirits surrounding him or her without having lived more than a century.

The conversation was also quite interesting because it showed the way Civil does things, acting like a very friendly guy but having no qualms about threatening Polka's family and friends. At first, it seems that the audience is going to find out who Civil is, but then Polka's house is attacked once again, which leads to another confrontation.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 21

Civil (Image via Geek Toys).

The next episode is bound to focus on the battle involving Habaki's daughter and also Polka's response to the chaos that ensues in his home. There is a very good chance that this episode is going to focus heavily on action, although this anime has proven to be capable of giving some surprises here and there.

