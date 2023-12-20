Dead Mount Death Play episode 24: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 24 is set to be released on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 12 am JST, and is going to serve as the season finale for this anime. The latest episode was mostly focused on setting up the final one, showing most of the characters' motivations (particularly Civil's), and pairing the good guys with their respective evil counterparts for the upcoming battle.

Furthermore, it is also very likely that Dead Mount Death Play episode 24 is going to end with a cliffhanger, thus setting up future plot points for the upcoming season, if it is confirmed. It is also bound to be very action-focused, considering how this last episode set up Polka's party, although it also serves to highlight how much the aforementioned Corpse God has grown so much across the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 24.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 24 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 24 will be released next Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. The second cour enjoyed a very consistent release schedule, which is good news for anime fans, especially considering how series like Zom 100 or even Jujutsu Kaisen had to deal with a lot of production issues this year.

It's also worth pointing out that December 26 is the Japanese release date, so people can watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 24 at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, December 25, 2023 7 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, December 25, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 25, 2023 3 pm Central European Time Monday, December 25, 2023 4 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 25, 2023 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, December 26, 2023 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Tuesday, December 26, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 24?

Polka (Image via Geek Toys).

Those who are currently living in Japan can watch it on platforms like HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

On the other hand, those living outside Japan can watch the anime on Crunchyroll since this platform is the one currently holding the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 recap

As mentioned earlier, the latest episode focused mostly on pairing up the characters for the upcoming battle, but it also served to fully show the motivations of many of them, including Civil. As was already hinted at in episode 22, Civil was going to be the vessel for Arius' soul, but he never showed up. So, he first decided, upon realization he didn't belong, that he was going to go to the fantasy world, but now has decided to bring it to the real world.

That is why Civil wanted the Corpse God/Polka's magic: To make his dream a reality and get the fantasy world he always dreamed of. However, Polka doesn't share that vision and simply wants to live a good life with his loved ones, which is why he has decided to put an end to Civil's plans once and for all.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 24?

Polka in action (Image via Geek Toys).

The next episode is bound to focus on several of the fights that are taking place in Shinjuku while also giving Polka's character arc a conclusion. Of course, this being a season finale, it is very likely that the episode is going to provide some cliffhangers for a continuation.