Dead Mount Death Play episode 23: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 is set to be released on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. The recent episode was perhaps one of the most significant since it finally explains Civil's connection to the Fire-Breathing Bug and his origins. The origins were a very significant point that had to be addressed in the episode. There was also a twist with the element of The Bastard Children of Sabaramond, which is something that had a very positive reaction in the fandom.

There is also the possibility that Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 will focus a lot more on the mission of saving the real Polka, although that is currently up in the air. Episode 22 had a lot of things to explain, especially surrounding Civil and his true origin, which is something that was much needed at this point in the anime.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 will be released next Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Those who have been watching the anime's second cour thus far are already aware that this is the regular publication schedule. However, that could be subject to change due to delays or production issues but that doesn't seem likely at the moment.

That is for the Japanese release date, and when it comes to other parts of the world, people can watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 in these time zones:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, December 18, 2023 7 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, December 18, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 18, 2023 3 pm Central European Time Monday, December 18, 2023 4 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 18, 2023 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 23

Anime enthusiasts living in Japan, who want to give the series a chance, can watch it on platforms like HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

Meanwhile, those living outside Japan can watch the anime on Crunchyroll since it is the platform that currently has the streaming rights for the series. However, they do need to pay a fee to subscribe to the platform.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 22 recap

A major plot point revealed in the latest episode was that Civil was a clone of Arius Sabaramond. It was also revealed that the former was created as a vessel for the latter but gained a soul of its own. It is a variation of what the Corpse God did with Polka, only that the body managed to become sentient and act on its own accord.

The origin explained a bit of Civil's worldview, especially from his perspective that he didn't belong here. This could serve as a valid reason for his liking of Lulu and Soara, who were also manipulated by magic. It also showed the difference between his goal and the cult's. While the former wanted to go to the fantasy world because he viewed it as his home, the latter simply wanted to use magic for their own gain.

The Corpse God/Polka and Xiaoyu also had a very tender discussion, with the two being honest with one another. Xiaoyu went through a lot of development, expressing his jealousy of the real Polka because the latter had Rozan's attention and love. However, this also showed how he was trying to overcome these personal feelings and become a much better person.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 23

Dead Mount Death Play episode 23 is likely to focus on the preparations to save the real Polka and more revelations about Civil and his motivations moving forward. However, at this point, with so many twists and turns, it is hard to gauge what will happen next in the series.