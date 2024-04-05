"Definitely didn't read": Naruto fans defend their final fight from a bold claim

It has been quite a few years since the Naruto Shippuden anime adapted the final Naruto vs Sasuke fight. Nevertheless, anime fans still discuss it, as one fan claimed that the final battle in the anime was useless. As one could expect, Naruto fans did not take this claim lightly and seemingly went to war on X to fend off the bizarre claim.

Following the win against Kaguya Otsutsuki, Sasuke Uchiha wished to become the Hokage and bring about an all-new revolution in the Hidden Leaf Village. He wanted to sever his bond with Naruto as part of his mission. Meanwhile, the series protagonist wants to stop Sasuke and keep his promise to Sakura years ago: to bring Sasuke back home.

Why did the Naruto vs Sasuke fight seem useless to the fans?

According to the anime fan on X @27NUMB0, the final fight between Naruto and Sasuke was the most useless in anime history. This is because both characters lost one arm each for the rest of their lives.

The point of the fight was to bring Sasuke back to his home, i.e., the Hidden Leaf Village. However, only moments ago, Sasuke teamed up with his former team of 7 members to fight Kaguya Otsutsuki. Naruto could have spoken to Sasuke and used his infamous "Talk no Jutsu" to convince him to return home.

If the plot had taken such a direction, there would have been no reason for a final fight. Nevertheless, the two characters fight until they are left chakra-less, lying next to each other like a couple after losing one arm each. The scene seemed even more embarrassing to @27NUMB0 when the two characters began calling each other stupid.

Thus, considering how neither of them won the fight, @27NUMB0 believed there was no point in this fight besides fanservice, as fans wished to see the two characters fight each other for the final time.

How fans reacted to the claim

In response to the claim, one fan posted panels from the manga to prove how the fight was important to the characters. Sasuke wanted to build an absolute solitary power by accepting all the hatred. Meanwhile, Naruto wished for a future where he and Sasuke could cooperate with other nations for a peaceful future.

However, given the two characters had different ideologies, Sasuke wanted to sever his bond with Naruto and kill him. As for the Nine-Tails Jinchuriki, he wanted to stop Sasuke from going down this path and bring him back to the village.

Considering how the fight was necessary for the series, anime fans believed that @27NUMB0 did not read or watch the manga.

"U certainly didn't watch Naruto if u say something like this tbh," another fan added.

"Imma need you to watch/read the fight again and not just say random stuff man," one fan said.

Several anime shows shared the same opinion. It was entirely okay if @27NUMB0 did not like the fight, but to call it "useless" was outrageous to the fanbase.

Another anime fan also tried countering the claim made by @27NUMB0.

"By that logic trying to saving ace in marineford was useless he died anyways," one fan said.

According to them, if the final fight in the anime was useless because it did not necessarily yield any tangible benefits, so was the rescue mission to save Ace from Marineford in One Piece.

While Ace was a vital character close to many people, many pirates and Whitebeard sacrificed their lives while trying to free him from the Marines. Nevertheless, the mission ended up useless after Ace engaged in a fight after Akainu provoked him. While the outcome was unfortunate, it did not mean the rescue mission was ineffective; it was just unsuccessful.

