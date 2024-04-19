Delicious in Dungeon episode 16: Laios, Kabru and Shuro enter an alliance

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 aired on April 18, 2024. The recent episode delved deeper into the dynamics between Laios, Kabru, and Shuro. The storyline primarily explored the repercussions of Marcille using dark magic to revive Falin.

Shuro, one of Laios' old party members, revealed that users of dark magic are often taken away by other elves and are never seen in society again. The anime is currently airing, with both subbed and dubbed episodes being released simultaneously. Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer- This episode contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon episode 16.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 kicks off with Chilchuk unveiling his breakthrough in decoding the dungeon's shifting patterns. After sharing his findings, Marcille notices the familiar street and building where they devoured the Red Dragon. Their attention then turns to a nearby cracked wall, prompting Laios to investigate.

A mysterious figure emerges, delivering an ominous message to Laios about the "magician's eye." This encounter leaves Laios shaken, and he recounts the encounter to Marcille and the group. Suddenly, Marcille senses the presence of a small dragon nearby and swiftly maneuvers Chilchuk against the wall, which unexpectedly absorbs him, leaving Senshi and Laios bewildered.

Utilizing the wall's strange properties, Marcille and the team make their escape to another area. As Chilchuk seeks answers, Laios discerns droplets emanating from the wall, identifying them as the work of Dungeon Cleaners—creatures dedicated to maintaining dungeon integrity by repairing damages. Laios and his entire party later make meals out of the dungeon cleaners.

During the meal, Laios opens up about the hallucinations he's been experiencing, prompting Chilchuk to suggest seeking medical advice upon their return to the surface. Suddenly, a massive spider ensnares Laios in its silk, and members of Shuro's party arrive, seizing Marcille, Chilchuk, and Senshi. Amidst the tension, Shuro's comrade Maizuru proposes drastic measures, but Shuro intervenes.

Recognizing Laios, Shuro attempts to bridge the gap with friendly banter, surprising Kabru, who greets Laios. While Laios engages with Shuro, Kabru confides in Rin about their encounter with Laios, expressing reluctance to take action against him. Kabru speculates on Laios's innocence regarding the stolen treasure and urges Rin to wait.

Shuro updates Laios on their dungeon exploits, as Chilchuk lightens the mood with jests. Shuro clarifies the roles of the women in his party and apologizes for his absence. Learning of their return to the dungeon, Shuro and Kabru are astonished by Marcille's revelation of defeating the Red Dragon.

Inquiring about Falin's fate, Shuro suddenly collapses from hunger, prompting Laios to insist he eat. Amidst the meal, Laios promises to share their recent adventures with Shuro, who delegates meal preparation to Maizuru. Laios suggests splitting into groups for efficiency, with Maizuru organizing magical defenses. Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 ends with a monster hybrid named Falin reciting her intentions of finding Lord Delgal.

Final Thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 17 is set to release on April 25, 2024, and is expected to mainly focus on revealing Falin's new condition. Episode 17 might also end in a confrontation between Falin and the rest of the parties currently looking for her.

