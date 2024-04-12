Delicious in Dungeon episode 15: Marcille's petrification

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 was released on April 11, 2024, and depicted Laios and his party's desperation to flee to the surface. The episode also revealed that Laios has some form of talent for magic due to his quick grasp of Marcille's healing magic.

The manga that this anime is being adapted from has already concluded its story with a total of 97 chapters. The anime is being animated by Studio Trigger and is only exclusively available on Netflix in both sub and dubbed versions being released at the same time.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon episode 15.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 started with Laios and his party waking up only to find out that the dungeon floor they were on was changing its format. They quickly theorized that the mad sorcerer was doing all this to prevent them from leaving the dungeon.

Later on, while continuing forward toward the surface, Laios and his party come across dryads and engage in a fight against them.

Although the fight seemed to be in the party's favor at the start, it all changed after they defeated one dryad. The dead dryad's body released many spores, which ended up giving Laios, Senshi, as well as Chilchuck severe hay fever.

Not only did it affect their senses, but it also closed up their eyes and gave them a runny nose, ultimately affecting their fighting capabilities.

Marcille and the dryad fruits as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

However, Senshi was somehow able to defeat the dryads by using Chilchuck as his vision due to his heightened senses as a thief class. After winning the fight, the party harvested the dryad's fruit, which turned out to be pumpkins with human faces. Later on, Marcille also healed everyone's hay fever and decided to teach Laios some magic since she wouldn't be able to help them alone.

Although Laios was initially reluctant to learn magic, Marcille insisted and taught him basic healing magic. Surprisingly, Laios was able to start understanding the principles of basic healing magic after a few lessons; moreover, he managed to heal some of Marcille's wounds to a degree where the scabs fell off.

But due to using magic for the first time in his life, Laios became incapacitated with mana sickness. Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi later went on to examine their surroundings, but they came across a Cockatrice, which could turn anyone it bit into a statue. Although the party was able to defeat it, Marcille got bitten and turned into a statue.

The next few days were spent as Laios, Chilchuck, and Senshi used different ways to undo Marcille's petrification while using Marcille's petrified body as a pickle press.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 ended with Marcille getting healed from the petrification and then lecturing the party about not using petrified people as pickle presses.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 mainly focused on establishing new plot points regarding the elves' involvement in dark magic and Laios' latent talent for magic instead of progressing the already established plot points. Episode 16 will be released on April 18, 2024 on Netflix.