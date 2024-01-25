Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 is scheduled for release on February 1, 2024. It will adapt chapters 10 and 11 of the manga. The early episodes have been focusing on Laios' party discovering new kinds of dungeon cuisine.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 aired on January 25, 2024, and mainly adapted chapters 8 and 9 of the manga, which revolved around Senshi's actual livelihood and his normal routine within the dungeon. It also revealed the existence of orcs and their bad treatment at the hands of the other races.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for Delicious in Dungeon.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 release date and timings

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, February 1, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has already ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms after about an hour. Its release timings for different time zones are:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, February 1 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, February 1 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, February 1 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, February 1 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 1 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, February 1 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, February 1

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions. The anime has been listed for a total of 24 episodes.

Episode 4 adapted exactly two chapters of the manga, so season 1 will likely end at the midpoint of the manga. Otherwise, it is possible for the studio to cut out the non-essential or fluffy parts of the source material and actually adapt the entire manga in a single season.

The anime is being animated by Studio Trigger, a studio that was appreciated by a niche community. However, their recent involvement in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has pushed their popularity into mainstream media.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 recap

In episode 4 of Delicious in Dungeon, the party, led by Senshi, ventures through the stone corridors on the third floor of the dungeon.

Senshi, skilled in avoiding undead encounters, diverts the group to escape golem threats. Marcille, knowledgeable about magical creatures, confronts Senshi about his golem farming on the third level, accusing him of tampering with magical cores without permission.

Senshi leads the party to his camp, where he harvests vegetables from golems. Marcille grows suspicious as Senshi effortlessly dispatches golems and tends to the soil. Despite the ethical concerns, the party aids Senshi in planting new seeds into the golems. Senshi later replaces the golems' cores, showcasing a surprising care for these magical creatures.

To avoid wasting the surplus vegetables, the group decides to trade at a shady dungeon establishment. However, orcs attack, revealing Senshi's trading partners.

The orc leader demands their food in exchange for safety. Senshi strikes a deal for the party to stay the night in the orc camp, leading to unexpected interactions and a truce between Laios and the orc leader. Amid the tensions, Senshi calmly bakes bread, bringing an unexpected resolution to the episode.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 5: What to expect

In the upcoming Delicious in Dungeon episode 5, viewers can expect to witness the adverse effects of dungeon food on Laios' party.