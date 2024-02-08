Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 will air on February 15, 2024, and adapt chapters 14 and 15 of the manga. Episode 7 will show the main party venturing into a new floor and coming across a Kelpie who is familiar with Senshi.

Episode 6 aired on February 8, 2024, and mainly delivered background lore regarding the dungeon and the actual ancient kingdom it belonged to. The anime is currently available on Netflix, with subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon anime.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, February 15, 2024. The manga the series is being adapted from has already ended its serialization with 97 chapters. The episode will be available on streaming platforms after about an hour.

Its release timings for different time zones are:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, February 15 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, February 15 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 15 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, February 15 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, February 15

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 streaming details

Hostile elf inside the living paintings as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions. The anime has been listed for a total of 24 episodes.

Episode 6 adapted chapters 12 and 13 of the manga, so season 1 will likely end at the midpoint of the manga. Otherwise, the studio may cut out the non-essential or fluffy parts of the source material and adapt the entire manga in a single season.

The anime is being animated by Studio Trigger, a studio that was appreciated by a niche community. However, their recent involvement in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has pushed their popularity into mainstream media.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 6 recap

Marcille, as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 6 starts with the group encountering a locked door. Senshi insists on pressing forward due to food scarcity. Inside, they encounter a Living Painting attacking Laios, who seeks sustenance in magical paintings but faces obstacles.

The latter half focuses on Chilchuck following a coin bug into the kitchen with the Mimic as he recalls past encounters and keeps quiet about it. While on watch, he remembers advice from Laios and Senshi; he then outwits the Mimic and solves puzzles to escape.

Chilchuck as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

They congratulate and praise him, and Senshi cooks the Mimic. As they struggle to extract the meat, Senshi utilizes Chilchuck's lock-picking tools. Chilchuck explains his actions, revealing his age, but he is teased for his perceived immaturity.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 7: What to expect?

Expand Tweet

The past few episodes mainly acted as an introduction to the dungeons, their environment, and the different creatures lurking in them. Although episode 6 delivered actual lore with the living paintings, it will still take some time before the plot is explored.