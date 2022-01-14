Demon Slayer: 3 people Tanjiro killed who deserved it (& 3 who didn't)

Being a series so closely intertwined with mortality, Demon Slayer often has the character arcs of many heroes and villains alike that end in death. Likewise, both heroes and villains kill their enemies to provide this finality to their arcs.

While nearly every demon in Demon Slayer deserves to die for one reason or another, there are some who get a pass. Specifically, Tanjiro kills a few demons who may not have deserved as harsh a punishment as they received.

Follow along as this article discusses three people Tanjiro killed who deserved it, and three who didn’t.

While Tanjiro kills somewhat sparingly in Demon Slayer, there are three who certainly deserved it

1) Hand Demon

The Hand Demon as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

Serving as Tanjiro’s biggest obstacle for passing final selection, the Hand Demon had grown fat on previous Ukurodaki students for many years. Being such a malevolent force who took the lives of so many children, the Hand Demon certainly deserved his comeuppance. While we didn’t get a backstory for the Hand Demon, it’s likely this wouldn’t be enough to make up for his creepy, sadistic tendencies.

2) Gyutaro

Fanart of Gyutaro. (Image via UHD Wallpaper)

Serving as the central antagonist of the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro kills Gyutaro by awakening his Demon Slayer mark. Having killed thirteen different Hashira during his tenure as a demon, Gyutaro most definitely deserved the death he had coming. While he and Daki’s backstory revealed Gyutaro to just be protecting his sister as a brother should, Gyutaro still deserved the death Tanjiro gave him.

3) Akaza

Akaza as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

While Akaza does technically kill himself, he says Tanjiro pushed him to this point with his Hinokami Kagura in the first place. As a result, we can credit his rightful death to Tanjiro. Being the killer of Rengoku, Akaza certainly has the fanbase’s ire and would no doubt have his death approved by and large. While his backstory as the human Hakuji is one of the series’ most touching, Akaza is simply unforgivable as a demon and his death is definitely just and deserved.

3 people Tanjiro killed who didn’t deserve it

1) Kyogai

Kyogai as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

While Kyogai certainly committed heinous acts as a demon, his backstory is somewhat tragic and merits a level of compassion and forgiveness. He’s also not as sadistic or malicious as some of the other Twelve Kizuki are, further making him undeserving of death at Tanjiro’s hands. Furthermore, his emotions during his fight against Tanjiro are somewhat remorseful and bare.

2) Spider Demon Mother

The Spider Demon Mother as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

The Spider Demon Mother is another person Tanjiro kills who may not have fully deserved it. Being part of Rui’s family, it was clear through the Spider Demon family’s shared backstory that Rui was the one in charge. While the Spider Demon Mother certainly committed the evil acts herself, it’s quite clear Rui was running the show. She may be somewhat less deserving of a pass on death than others on the list, but nevertheless is still deserving of one.

3) Yahaba

Yahaba as seen in the Demon Slayer anime. (Image via Ufotable Studios)

While Yahaba did instigate the fight against Tanjiro, he still wasn’t totally deserving of a death in those moments. Being an extremely weak demon who was fooled into thinking he was part of the Twelve Kizuki, Yahaba was extremely cocky and overconfident when fighting Tanjiro.

While no backstory is given and we don’t know how many people he’s killed, based on this fight alone, it seems Yahaba just got tricked by Muzan into doing some dirty work.

