Demon Slayer cosplay brings Mitsuri to life amidst season 3 hype

Demon Slayer season 3 has been the talk of the town as the first episode made its debut two days ago. It was a one-hour special and fans loved the interactions that took place during its course. There is no doubt that Mitsuri Kanroji was the star of the show.

She was introduced way back in season 1 when Tanjiro Kamado was brought to the Demon Slayer Corps HQ. In the first episode of the third installment, Mitsuri certainly made an impression on both Tanjiro and Nezuko. Fans already adored Mitsuri for her looks, and their love for the character only increased after observing her gentle demeanor.

Popular cosplayer PeachMilky dressed up as Mitsuri on the day of the episode’s release. The fandom was absolutely in love with her attempt to portray the Love Hashira.

Disclaimer: The final section of the article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Fans react to PeachMilky cosplaying Mitsuri Kanroji from the series

One of the reasons why this cosplayer chose Mitsuri could be due to the character’s popularity. Mitsuri has captivated the entire fandom with her gentle demeanor and her caring attitude towards others. This cosplayer wore an outfit that accurately matched the Love Hashira's uniform.

However, the highlight of the cosplay was certainly the hair. It’s highly possible that she’s wearing a wig, but it has been crafted to perfection. The hair was braided in a manner such that the pink portion on the top seamlessly fused with the green at the bottom.

Cosplayer's hair was done extremely well in terms of accuracy (Image via Twitter/@PeachMilky_)

One Twitter user liked the cosplay so much that they said they were willing to give the Demon Slayer series a shot. This is a clear indication that @PeachMilky_ has done a splendid job in cosplaying as the Love Hashira.

☥SerenityMiyazaki☥ @SMiyazakiTTV @PeachMilky_ Goddamn can you do anything poorly? Amazing work as always. Can always expect great things from the standards you set. @PeachMilky_ Goddamn can you do anything poorly? Amazing work as always. Can always expect great things from the standards you set. 💜

Most comments on this particular thread complimented the cosplayer and the effort she put in to pull off the look. Netizens also took note of the effort that had gone into her hair/wig which played an important role in making this cosplay accurate.

Pika @Pikahero12 how did you do it??? @PeachMilky_ I love your hair omg 🥺how did you do it??? @PeachMilky_ I love your hair omg 🥺✨ how did you do it???

This post made rounds on Reddit as well - a forum that is quite popular among cosplayers. One of the Redditors stated that the cosplayer was Mitsuri Kanroji herself, who was brought to our world. While the statement may have been slightly exaggerated, most people on this thread shared the same sentiment.

Fan responds to Mitsuri's cosplay (Image via Reddit thread r/KimetsuNoYaiba)

Demon Slayer: About Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is the Love Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. She is known for monstrous strength since her muscle fibers are 8 times denser than the average human being. While she might have a slender build, her strength can be comparable to the likes of Gyomei Himejima.

At first, Mitsuri was insecure about her strength since it scared away men who approached her for beauty. However, her feelings changed when she met Kagaya Ubuyashiki, who convinced her to be proud of her strength and utilize it for a good cause.

She is one of the most important characters in the Swordsmith Village arc. She played a crucial role in defeating Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon of the series. She even activated the Demon Slayer Mark, which drastically improved her overall combat abilities. Iguro Obanai, the Snake Hashira is her love interest in the show, and their dynamic will be explored later on.

Poll : 0 votes