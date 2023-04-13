Demon Slayer: Does Mitsuri have a crush on Tanjiro? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 is in full swing and the first episode certainly excited the fanbase with Mitsuri’s introduction. The Love Hashira received the lion’s share of screentime in the first episode and this led to plenty of memorable interactions between her, Nezuko, and Tanjiro.

When Tanjiro first made it to the Swordsmith Village, Mitsuri ran towards him while calling his name out loud. She ended up hugging him quite tightly, while Tanjiro tried to cover her chest with her own haori. Her friendly approach to Tanjiro certainly raised a few eyebrows among avid Demon Slayer fans.

Eventually, an important question arose -- does Mitsuri have a crush on Tanjiro Kamado? The answer to that is no, and here is why that is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: Understanding why Tanjiro does not have a crush on Mitsuri

Let us understand why there is reason to believe that Mitsuri does not have a crush on Tanjiro. In episode 1 of the third season, Mitsuri Kanroji hugged him and was quite friendly with him throughout the first episode. Later, the two engaged in a conversation post dinner.

Here, Mitsuri was quite close to him and whispered in his ear, because she wanted to share a secret with him. The secret was regarding a legendary sword hidden in the forests that would Tanjiro a formidable swordsman and demon hunter.

There are a few people who could mistake this for romantic feelings. But there is no way one can conclude by stating that Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, had romantic feelings towards Tanjiro Kamado. She is just friendly towards every person she meets, irrespective of their gender. Her behavior towards Nezuko and Tanjiro was quite similar, which is proof of the aforementioned statement.

Later on in the manga, we also realize that Mitsuri Kanroji is actually in love with Obanai Iguro, the Snake Hashira. He too is madly in love with her. While the entire Demon Slayer fanbase would have loved to see their romantic relationship explored in the series, the writer chose not to do it.

In the aftermath of the fight that took place between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan, we see Obanai holding Mitsuri in his arms moments before they die. The two hoped to find each other in their next life and marry each other once again.

The aforementioned instance from the final few chapters in the manga is clear justification as to why she doesn’t have feelings for Tanjiro. Even the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, does not have romantic feelings towards the Love Hashira.

If we look at the ending of the manga, there was enough evidence to suggest that Tanjiro was romantically involved with Kanao Tsuyuri. Similar to Mitsuri’s case, their romantic relationship wasn’t explored. But the final chapter of the manga featured a sibling duo -- one that looked like Tanjiro and the other that looked like Kanao.

This is a clear indication that Tanjiro and Kanao spent were romantically involved and had kids at some stage in their lives, which is why Sumihiko and Kanata Kamado were featured in the final chapter of the series.

Therefore, we can conclude that both Mitsuri and Tanjiro did not have any romantic feelings towards each other.

