Demon Slayer: Has Muzan ever been kind to anyone?

Kibutsuji Muzan, the prime antagonist of Demon Slayer, is one of the most detested characters. There aren’t many people who like this character, and that is because he never really had any redeeming qualities, to begin with. Every single thing he does is out of desperation and selfishness, which can be seen repeatedly.

That begs the question - has Muzan ever been kind to anyone in the family? Muzan has never been kind to anybody in the entire series. There are a couple of instances that might show his soft side, but that cannot be confused with kindness. Let us take a look at the aforementioned scenarios and determine if he was kind to even a single person in the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Understanding Muzan’s personality

In the very first season of Demon Slayer, the fanbase was introduced to Kibutsuji Muzan. He was seen with a wife and kid in Asakusa. He had a very gentle demeanor towards his family and showed a great deal of affection.

However, this does not mean that he was kind to his family. There were clear ulterior motives backing his actions. The only reason he was with a family was because it allowed him to blend into society easily.

manik @Maniklite muzan the worst character of all time? wbk muzan the worst character of all time? wbk

In the next frame, we see Muzan turning a random passerby into a demon to stall Tanjiro until he boards the vehicle. Similarly, we see Muzan act extremely kind and gentle with Daki, one of the Upper Moon 6 demons.

Daki was devoted to Muzan, and he, in turn, was quite gentle with her. He manipulated people to a great extent to achieve the results he sought. It was obvious that Muzan was manipulating Daki for her to go above and beyond to achieve his goals.

In the official fan book, we even see Muzan call Daki a stupid child. He also mentioned that Gyutaro would have won against the demon hunters if he had fought alone. He implied that Daki was the weak link in the team.

Every Upper Moon in the Demon Slayer series is exceptionally strong. However, Muzan views them as nothing but tools to achieve his goal - to conquer the sun. This is why Muzan didn’t hesitate to kill every single Lower Moon demon except Enmu. Muzan was also seen extremely angry towards the Upper Moon demons during their meeting in Demon Slayer season 3.

During that meeting, he questioned the very existence of other demons and told them that he had no expectations from them. His attitude towards his subordinates clearly indicates that he is incapable of being kind.

Even during the final fight against the demon hunters, he did everything he could to survive. His desperation reached a point where he transferred all his blood to Tanjiro Kamado before he died. He wanted Tanjiro to take his place and become the first-ever demon to conquer the sun.

There is enough evidence in the entire Demon Slayer series that Muzan is incapable of being kind to anyone. He is impatient, cruel, narcissistic, and extremely selfish. Muzan, as a character, has no redeeming quality, which makes him one of the most hated characters in the Demon Slayer series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes