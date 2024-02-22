Demon Slayer: Is Daki a child? The character's origins and age, explained

The Entertainment District arc of the Demon Slayer series was one of the most enjoyable portions of the anime. This story arc had everything that a good shonen title has - comedy, high-octane action, beautifully animated scenes, and emotional dialog.

These were some of the main reasons why this story arc was the topic of discussion when it was first released. The highlight of this series was undoubtedly the fight that took place between the demon hunters and the antagonists, one of whom was Daki.

Both Daki and Gyutaro were the Upper Moon 6 demons tasked with defeating the demon hunters. However, upon revisiting the show, fans seem to be curious about Daki and her age. One question seems to have cropped up on numerous occasions as fans wonder if Daki is a child in the Demon Slayer series. In order to arrive at a conclusion, this article will take a look at Daki’s backstory and the age at which she ended up becoming a demon.

Taking a look at Daki’s origin story in the Demon Slayer series

Daki as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The answer to the question isn’t straightforward because her physical doesn’t particularly reflect the kind of maturity you’d expect from someone who is that old. Daki was born in the Yoshiwara district and her beautiful features made her one of the most sought-after people in the area. However, a quick turn of events led her to stab a samurai in the eye. In retaliation, the samurai burned her alive while Gyutaro was away.

However, she was barely clinging to dear life and didn’t die immediately. Gyutaro was too late, but he ended up killing the samurai who harmed his sister. At this point in the Demon Slayer series, she was just 13 years old. Moments later, she became a demon. One thing that fans have seen in the animanga series is that demons when they are immortal, have their mental faculties stunted and don’t particularly grow.

Therefore, one can say that Daki is a child in the Demon Slayer series. While her appearance might not resemble that of a 13-year-old, there is no doubt that she is a child when one looks at the way she behaves in general. For the most part, she is poised and composed. However, the Upper Moon 6 demon's true nature comes out whenever her brother is around.

She acts quite childish, which is when Demon Slayer fans get a glimpse of her actual age. While she has been a demon for about 100 years, she still behaves like a 13-year-old girl. She cries and whines to her brother in a manner that can be compared to a child.

Daki is also quite stubborn and doesn’t particularly show restraint in the way she carries herself. One can also see an unhealthy amount of dependence on her elder brother. The official fanbook also stated that Kibutsuji Muzan considered Daki to be a stupid child.

Her child-like tendencies could also be seen when Daki and Gyutaro's heads were severed. She was fighting with her brother and spewed insults at him without thinking. Later on, she clung to him and apologized moments before they died. This is another sign of Daki’s mental age. Therefore, fans believe that Daki was a child in the Demon Slayer series.

