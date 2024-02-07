Demon Slayer: Muzan's true purpose in the narrative puts the "worst villain" allegations to rest

The topic of antagonists in the Demon Slayer series has been discussed ever since the series' inception. One of the reasons for this is the sheer number of options that are available to choose from. While the series' primary antagonist is Kibutsuji Muzan, there are plenty of others to choose from based on their involvement at certain junctures of the story.

For example, Akaza, the Upper Moon 3 demon, is incredibly popular and is often considered one of the show's best antagonists. On the other end of the spectrum, fans often berate and hate Muzan for being an extremely bad antagonist.

While the opinions might be subjective, labeling him as a bad antagonist would be harsh. There are a couple of reasons why we believe that Muzan is, in fact, a good antagonist and has an incredibly important role in the anime and manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapter.

Demon Slayer: Why Muzan isn’t a bad antagonist in the animanga series

Kibuttsuji Muzan as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

It is important to understand that the series is set in a world where demons are running rampant. The source of every single problem in the series is Kibutsuji Muzan himself. Those who have read the manga will know that characters and fans' attachments drive the series to them. The characters are extremely well-written, and fans often sympathize with demon hunters and root for them in every single situation.

From a writer's perspective, Muzan is a brilliant character because he serves as the polar opposite of Tanjiro Kamado. Muzan is evil and selfish and would do anything to survive, even if it means abandoning his pride and resorting to hiding. He is unlikable in every sense of the word, and it is very hard to find moments to sympathize with him.

Muzan is one of the antagonists in the Demon Slayer series who isn't multi-dimensional. While one might frown upon this, he ended up becoming the glue that held together demon hunters in the series.

Every demon hunter's goals and ambitions were all linked to the antagonist, and their pain united them against him. There are numerous ways to make a protagonist likable.

One of the strategies implemented here involves accentuating the antagonist's despicable traits and juxtaposing them with Tanjiro's core values. There are a couple of things that happen here as a consequence. Tanjiro's values, belief system, and who he is as a person are highlighted effectively. Muzan's values are also highlighted while having a contrasting comparison to the protagonist.

This affects the plot and drives the narrative in a direction that makes it enjoyable for fans. Muzan is definitely one of the most hated characters in the Demon Slayer series. However, Muzan is objectively a great antagonist who has had a massive impact on how fans perceive the series.

The likes of Akaza and most demons in the Demon Slayer series are written to create a feeling of sympathy among fans. However, Muzan's seemingly unredeemable characteristics make for a satisfying finale marked by his death.

