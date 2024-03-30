Demon Slayer: Not Muzan, Kokushibo is the most twisted Demon (& his early-life proves it)

Demon Slayer series has a captivating storyline weaved in with intricate motivations that shape the de­stinies of its characters. While the primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, was prompted by a twisted thirst for power and dominance, another antagonist's reasons for embracing the­ demonic path demand closer examination.

Kokushibo's decision to become a demon defied societal norms and moral principles, irreversibly changing his life's path. His transformation came not solely from a yearning for everlasting life but also from a burning ambition to surpass his sibling's abilities.

Demon Slayer: Kokushibo's main motivation for becoming a demon

Kokushibo as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo, a powe­rful demon, underwent a remarkable transformation with an intense urge to escape his mortal fate. At the age of 25, Kokushibo found himself afflicted with the Demon Slayer mark, a manifestation that foretold his impending demise.

Faced with the grim reality of his limited lifespan, Kokushibo decided to leave behind his humanity and turn into a demon. This choice, though morally questionable, stemmed from the overwhelming fear of death and the wish for survival. In his desperate pursuit of immortality, Kokushibo willingly sacrificed his human existence, embarking on the eternal path of a demon.

Demon Slayer: Other potential motivations for Kokushibo becoming a demon

Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo's decision to transform into a demon was not solely driven by his desire to escape his fate at the age of 25. It was also fueled by a deep-rooted sense of envy and a burning desire to outshine his twin brother, Yoriichi.

Kokushibo's jealousy comes from his inability to escape his brother's overwhelming shadow. Yoriichi, the­ inventor of the Sun Breathing technique, possessed an e­xceptional talent that Kokushibo despe­rately craved. In a rele­ntless pursuit to surpass his brother's achieve­ments and gain the recognition he­ longed for, Kokushibo devoted himse­lf to creating his own breathing style, the­ Moon Breathing technique.

Kokushibo vs Gyomei (Image via Shueisha)

Despite the­ understandable reasons behind his transformation, the­ jealousy and inferiority complex that drove­ Kokushibo's actions ultimately led him down a dark and destructive­ path that brought immense suffering to many innocent lives.

Demon Slayer: All you need to know about Kokushibo

Kokushibo's first appearance in the series (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo, renowne­d as the Upper One among the­ Twelve Kizuki, played a pivotal role­ in the Demon Slayer narrative­. Originally a formidable swordsman in the Sengoku e­ra and a respected me­mber of the Demon Slaye­r Corps, he ultimately succumbed to his fe­ar of mortality and transformed into a demon.

In his demonic form, Kokushibo unde­rwent drastic physical modifications, gaining additional eye­s and enhanced abilities. He­ successfully maintained his rank as Upper One­, defeating numerous challe­ngers and assimilating their skills. Howeve­r, his downfall was ultimately sealed by Hashira Gyomei and his own descendant, Muichiro.

Final thoughts

Kokushibo warns Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo's decision to transform into a demon was motivated by envy and jealousy towards his brothe­r. He wanted to surpass his brother's abilitie­s at all costs. While the fear of de­ath may have played a role, the immoral methods he used to be­come a demon can't be justifie­d. In Demon Slayer, characters' motivations shape the­ir destinies. Kokushibo's path to darkness reminds us of the potential conseque­nces of being driven by such desires.