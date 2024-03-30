Demon Slayer: Not Muzan, Kokushibo is the most twisted Demon (& his early-life proves it)

Demon Slayer series has a captivating storyline weaved in with intricate motivations that shape the destinies of its characters. While the primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, was prompted by a twisted thirst for power and dominance, another antagonist's reasons for embracing the demonic path demand closer examination.
Kokushibo's decision to become a demon defied societal norms and moral principles, irreversibly changing his life's path. His transformation came not solely from a yearning for everlasting life but also from a burning ambition to surpass his sibling's abilities.
Demon Slayer: Kokushibo's main motivation for becoming a demon
Kokushibo, a powerful demon, underwent a remarkable transformation with an intense urge to escape his mortal fate. At the age of 25, Kokushibo found himself afflicted with the Demon Slayer mark, a manifestation that foretold his impending demise.
Faced with the grim reality of his limited lifespan, Kokushibo decided to leave behind his humanity and turn into a demon. This choice, though morally questionable, stemmed from the overwhelming fear of death and the wish for survival. In his desperate pursuit of immortality, Kokushibo willingly sacrificed his human existence, embarking on the eternal path of a demon.
Demon Slayer: Other potential motivations for Kokushibo becoming a demon
Kokushibo's decision to transform into a demon was not solely driven by his desire to escape his fate at the age of 25. It was also fueled by a deep-rooted sense of envy and a burning desire to outshine his twin brother, Yoriichi.
Kokushibo's jealousy comes from his inability to escape his brother's overwhelming shadow. Yoriichi, the inventor of the Sun Breathing technique, possessed an exceptional talent that Kokushibo desperately craved. In a relentless pursuit to surpass his brother's achievements and gain the recognition he longed for, Kokushibo devoted himself to creating his own breathing style, the Moon Breathing technique.
Despite the understandable reasons behind his transformation, the jealousy and inferiority complex that drove Kokushibo's actions ultimately led him down a dark and destructive path that brought immense suffering to many innocent lives.
Demon Slayer: All you need to know about Kokushibo
Kokushibo, renowned as the Upper One among the Twelve Kizuki, played a pivotal role in the Demon Slayer narrative. Originally a formidable swordsman in the Sengoku era and a respected member of the Demon Slayer Corps, he ultimately succumbed to his fear of mortality and transformed into a demon.
In his demonic form, Kokushibo underwent drastic physical modifications, gaining additional eyes and enhanced abilities. He successfully maintained his rank as Upper One, defeating numerous challengers and assimilating their skills. However, his downfall was ultimately sealed by Hashira Gyomei and his own descendant, Muichiro.
Final thoughts
Kokushibo's decision to transform into a demon was motivated by envy and jealousy towards his brother. He wanted to surpass his brother's abilities at all costs. While the fear of death may have played a role, the immoral methods he used to become a demon can't be justified. In Demon Slayer, characters' motivations shape their destinies. Kokushibo's path to darkness reminds us of the potential consequences of being driven by such desires.