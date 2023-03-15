Demon Slayer: Why does Kokushibo have 6 eyes? Explained

The Demon Slayer fanbase has been trying to figure out certain cryptic messages that are present throughout the course of the series. One of them is a question about the number of eyes that the Upper Moon 1 demon Kokushibo has.

Before we move on, it is important to note that the manga series didn’t particularly provide an explanation for this.

That being said, there are certain clues and bits of information that could prove to be useful in finding an explanation for this. This article will attempt to shed light on the said information and provide a logical explanation for the above-stated phenomenon.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: A possible explanation for Kokushibo having 6 eyes

Fanart of Kokushibo (image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo is undoubtedly one of the most powerful demons, since he has the highest concentration of Muzan’s blood. Aside from that, he was also the brother of Yoriichi, who was manipulated by the Demon King and turned into a demon. This is a clear indication of his strength and abilities on the battlefield.

Kokushibo’s prime skill was his ability to manipulate flesh and turn it into weapons. This allowed the demon to have 6 eyes as well. With that said, the follow-up question is why does Kokushibo have so many eyes in the first place.

Kokushibo manipulating his flesh to create a powerful weapon in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

A possible explanation for the number of eyes could be found by identifying the importance of the number “6” and how it ties in Kokushibo and Yoriichi.

If we recollect, the Yoriichi Type Zero was a puppet that was modeled after the legendary swordsman, Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the first person to develop breathing techniques. He single-handedly drove Muzan to a point of absolute desperation.

This puppet, modeled after Yoriichi Tsukiguni, had 6 arms as opposed to just 2 like any other human being. This was because more limbs were required to accurately depict the movements of the legendary swordsman.

No one knows the strength of Yoriichi Tsukiguni like his brother does. It is highly possible that Kokushibo manipulated his flesh and decided to have 6 eyes to have better vision. Having more eyes would mean that the brain has more information to process.

Yoriichi Type Zero having 6 arms in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Since Kokushibo was one of the most advanced demons, it is highly likely that his brain’s processing power was far better than the average human being. Therefore, Kokushibo having extra pairs of eyes was an effort towards perceiving Yoriichi Tsukiguni’s superhuman movements that allowed him to nearly defeat the likes of Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Yoriichi vs Kokushibo

When Kokushibo and Yoriichi met after 60 years, Yoriichi was about 80 years old. Despite not being in his prime, Yoriichi managed to intimidate the Upper Moon demon. Kokushibo was unable to find any opening in their fight.

Yoriichi was able to land a blow and was winding to land the final strike, but in a surprise turn of events, continued to remain upright, almost frozen in his stance. It was at this point that Kokushibo realized that his brother finally died due to old age. Even in his dying moments, one of the strongest demons couldn’t kill him with his own power and skill.

