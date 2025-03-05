Demon Slayer's biggest missed opportunity was not bringing Tanjiro's whole team together

Demon Slayer is an anime filled with memorable moments. These moments begin right at the start of the series and are present in every arc. They range from nail-biting monologues to impressive entrances and over-the-top action sequences.

While these moments are amazing to witness, the key to an unforgettable experience lies in the characters. Demon Slayer is full of cool characters, but none match the chemistry of the main sextet, which includes Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Kanao, and Genya.

Viewers follow each member on their journeys and battles. However, there aren't enough interactions between these Demon Slayers of the same generation. Additionally, Demon Slayer deprives viewers of seeing them fight in battle together. If they had, it would have mirrored the MCU Avengers movies and created an extremely memorable experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Kamaboko squad's lack of appearance in Demon Slayer is a serious misstep by the mangaka

Tanjiro is the glue that brings all the demon slayers of his generation together (Image via Ufotable)

For most of the series' runtime, viewers don’t see the lives of many corps members intersecting. Given the small number of demon slayers, it is quite odd that they lack interaction. When they do engage, viewers miss the intragenerational rivalry that is a hallmark of Shonen. This represents a flaw in the story's world-building that fans often highlight.

In One Piece, viewers observe the main character, Luffy, competing with pirates in the same age group, known as the ‘worst generation.’ Another Shonen anime that features rivalry within the same generation is Kuroko No Basket, where they’re referred to as the ‘generation of miracles.’

These rivalries add tension to the story and serve as a subtle means of character exposition. They also reflect real-life dynamics and provide an additional layer of relatability. When the Kamaboko squad is finally presented to viewers, it feels forced and abrupt.

Nezuko plays a role that is as significant as Tanjiro's in the entire series (Image via Ufotable)

Some fans might argue that Demon Slayer is Tanjiro’s story, as the spotlight shines on him more than anyone else. However, the narrative also features many characters, each of whom is fleshed out thoroughly. Since other characters share the spotlight equally with Tanjiro, it cannot be solely his story.

The Demon Slayer sextet, affectionately referred to by fans as the Kamaboko group, boasts some of the strongest characters in the entire series. Many members of the squad surpass the abilities of the Hashira they were under.

Zenitsu becomes the strongest user of the Thunder Breathing style in the series. Tanjiro merges both Water and Sun Breathing styles and grows as strong as Yoriichi, while Kanao rises to become the second-strongest member of the Corps from the group.

The Kamaboko squad consists of humans whose traits complement each other. Tanjiro and Nezuko combine their fiery will with strategic thinking to subdue demons, while Kanao and Zenitsu fight with precision against them.

Genya and Inosuke represent the squad's wild beasts, as their abilities are quite unconventional. Genya cannot use a breathing technique, so he feeds on demons' bodies. Inosuke is self-taught, and because he grew up around animals, he channels that wild energy into his fights.

Final thoughts

One reason the Kamaboko squad doesn’t get enough screen time is due to pacing. After the first few arcs of the series, the pacing becomes very frenetic. It feels like Mangaka Koyohauru Gotouge is in some sort of race, which greatly affects the story.

When the Kamaboko squad eventually comes together, the moment feels impactful but not as powerful as it should have been. Tanjiro somewhat serves as the glue between each member, but no real connection exists among them.

