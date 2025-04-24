Demon Slayer's ending has aged like fine wine (& these two Weekly Shonen Jump series are to thank)

Demon Slayer has quietly proven over time that a straightforward story, when executed with precision and emotional honesty, can leave a lasting impact long after its finale. Its conclusion did not depend on flashy revelations or complicated concepts—it simply delivered everything it promised. With emotional gravitas, thematic resolution, and almost every main plot point wrapped up, the last chapters of Demon Slayer have aged like vintage wine.

While other big series were concluding, what had previously felt "too safe" now seems like assured storytelling, aided by restraint over spectacle. Surprisingly, it's the recent endings of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia that have ended up elevating Demon Slayer's finale in hindsight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and includes spoilers from the mentioned manga.

How Demon Slayer's ending has aged like fine wine, thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia's conclusion, explained

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

A story's conclusion determines how it will be remembered. Since Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia all ended, it's now possible to evaluate which story concluded better.

The anime Parasyte: The Maxim perfectly closes its plot, completes its characters, and delivers a strong world overview. Shinichi’s emotional resolution, the closure with Satomi, and the parasite-human coexistence all show how a story should end.

Using that standard, the best ending among the three belongs to Demon Slayer. While its plot is simpler than the other two, its execution is focused. That simplicity works in its favor. The series never collapses under its own weight.

A still from Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

The finale delivers emotional fights and well-timed character deaths. Each Upper Moon fight has personal and thematic weight. The Infinity Castle arc delivers a dynamic stage and strong tension.

Muzan, the main villain, is the weakest part of the story. He isn’t as memorable as Shigaraki or Sukuna, but his goal—just wanting to survive—makes sense, even if he’s not very likable.

Tanjiro’s story ends with him reaching his goal. His romance with Kanao feels rushed, but the story never focused on love anyway. In the end, demons are gone, the Demon Slayer Corps disbands, and the world moves on. That clear, complete ending helps the story stand out.

Deku as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Unlike Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia juggles dozens of characters and multiple storylines. Its conclusion is ambitious but uneven. Major plotlines wrap up satisfactorily, such as the family storyline of Shoto Todoroki.

The locations for the final battle—Mount Fuji and the destroyed cities—are cinematically strong. However, the pacing struggles. Deku against Shigaraki is slow to begin, and Shigaraki takes too long to start, and Shigaraki is sidelined until late in the arc.

Deku's resolution—to lose his powers and become a teacher—is acceptable. However, the romance storyline with Ochako does not feel executed properly. Years of interaction and the final union feel like too much delay and disconnected from reality. The time skip more confuses than clarifies.

Yuji, Sukuna, and Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, epilogue world-building is remarkable. Shoji being able to transform public perception and institutions created for quirky guidance demonstrates improvement over individual struggles. This sense of recovery gives the ending depth.

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen ends in the weakest position. Its final arc loses steam quickly. After Gojo’s return and sudden death, the pacing collapses. Sukuna becomes the sole focus, but lacks complexity. His motivations are never explored beyond domination.

Compared to Mahito, who philosophically questioned Yuji, Sukuna is an archetypal flat villain. The climax of the story is repetitive. Battles are more like game mechanics rather than emotional rewards.

Kenjaku as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku, the more interesting villain, is eliminated without much build-up. His motivations and presence vanish without resolution. Yuji Itadori’s journey stagnates. He ends with no emotional growth, no confrontation with Sukuna’s ideology. Even his final romantic partner feels undeveloped, having little screen time or narrative value.

Many characters are brought back, but without weight or meaning. Fushiguro receives no suitable conclusion. Nobara's comeback is more like a last-minute attempt to engage readers. The epilogue is spent on technicalities rather than emotional resolution. There is no significant world review, and the effect of the cursed world on society is overlooked.

A still from Demon Slayer manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Demon Slayer, fans understand the effect of victory; in My Hero Academia, fans witness long-term societal change, but in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans get none of that. The world feels frozen, unresolved. The lack of strong character endings, incomplete plot threads, and missing epilogue details leaves Jujutsu Kaisen feeling hollow.

Demon Slayer's conclusion has aged like fine wine due to how restrained it is. It never attempted to become something more than it is. The narrative was grounded, and the conclusion never went beyond that tone. It didn't rely on shocking reveals or gratuitous exposition. It delivered what was needed, without buckling under expectation.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen collapsed under ambition, and My Hero Academia found it difficult to maintain complexity and deliver payoff. Demon Slayer merely closed its doors in respect. Time showed fans how clean that closure was.

Final thoughts

Nezuko and Tanjiro (Image via Shueisha)

Demon Slayer ends with a sense of peace. No cliffhangers, no loose threads—just a finished journey. The characters live on in a changed world, not a broken one. The ending respects both the story and the reader. That kind of finish is rare—it’s quiet but certain. It doesn’t demand attention—it earns it.

In comparison, the louder finales feel less sure of themselves. Demon Slayer didn’t aim to impress. It aimed to conclude. And that quiet confidence is what makes its ending unforgettable.

