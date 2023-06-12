Demon Slayer season 3 character gives Muzan a run for his money

The Demon Slayer series has a wide range of characters, each having a unique backstory. While some characters like Kyojuro Rengoku and Mitsuri Kanroji are unanimously loved by the entire fanbase, some characters, such as Kibutsuji Muzan and Upper Moon Two, Doma, are detested by the majority.

However, there is one character from the recent episode that can be compared to the likes of Muzan. By this, one should not assume that he’s superior in physical attributes. However, he has still managed to garner the fanbase’s hatred a lot more than Kibutsuji Muzan did.

While a few people seem to like Muzan, even though it’s difficult to understand the reason, this character doesn’t have a single person that likes him. Having played a minor role in the Love Hashira's backstory in the latest episode, he can be recognized as the suitor who rejected Mitsuri’s hand in marriage.

How rejecting Mitsuri's marriage proposal earned the unnamed suitor the Demon Slayer fanbase's wrath

#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer not this ugly ahh man rejecting mitsuri not this ugly ahh man rejecting mitsuri #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/U5HqjphX36

When Mitsuri was a young woman, she wanted to get married and settle down. At one point, she came across a man who humiliated her and rejected her for two reasons - the color of her hair and her superhuman strength. He also told her that no one would ever marry her except for an animal like a boar or a cow. However, is the Demon Slayer fanbase’s hatred justified?

As per the fandom's reactions, yes. Viewers have plenty of reasons to dislike this character. Moreover, they collectively called this character a "loser." Another thing that fans couldn’t comprehend was the fact that Mitsuri was ready to marry someone like him. As such, they didn’t hold themselves back while describing this character, going to the extent of even calling this man "blind."

greenseeker @greenseeker1 Spoiler. Ouch, a bit harsh. At least it's nice out? What the hell is wrong with this guy, is he blind? She's not ugly at all. #DemonSlayer Spoiler. Ouch, a bit harsh. At least it's nice out? What the hell is wrong with this guy, is he blind? She's not ugly at all. #DemonSlayer https://t.co/fklAitfn9a

Demon Slayer fans' defense of Mitsuri Kanroji largely states that she is incredibly beautiful. Her pink-colored hair, which the suitor hated, makes her stand out from the crowd. Moreover, it’s a color that suits the young Hashira. Among her most notable personality traits, she is kind and compassionate towards others. As such, rejecting someone on the basis of their hair color doesn't hold much ground.

As for her superhuman strength, it can only be viewed as a positive aspect. Physical strength is something that enables people to perform tasks that the average human being can’t. Even Demon Slayer Corps' leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, stated that her strength was proof that gods had a special place in their heart. Following this, he urged her to take pride in her strength.

𝓢 𝓲 𝓭 𝓻 𝓪🍡 @luvvpillar_xo “In my fear, I was suppressing my strength. But not anymore. Leave this to me. I will protect everyone." ~Mitsuri Kanroji “In my fear, I was suppressing my strength. But not anymore. Leave this to me. I will protect everyone." ~Mitsuri Kanroji🍡 https://t.co/X7ctSkKRup

rhy @jobisky WE LOVE STRONG GIRL MITSURI WE LOVE STRONG GIRL MITSURI https://t.co/fycNCA2L8l

In this case, Mitsuri utilized her superhuman strength in the best way possible. Instead of wasting her talents, she went on to become a demon, who later became a Hashira. The title of Hashira demands utomost repect and is given to a select few. Given Mitsuri Kanroji took her strength and protected civilians and colleagues, she became a ray of hope in a world filled with utter despair.

Meanwhile, considering the suitor's reputation has taken a major blow already, he will be reduced to yet another unnamed character who had projected his shortcomings and insecurities on Mitsuri. While his character wasn’t explored in this series, this particular interaction shows that this character won't be getting any redeeming qualities later. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see him being compared to the likes of Kibutsuji Muzan.

