Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will be released on June 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The previous episode provided fans with the conclusion of the fight that took place between Muichiro Tokito and Gyokko. The Mist Hashira revealed a technique that he created, which ultimately led to the downfall of the Upper Moon demon.

Episode 10 will shift its focus on Hantengu as Mitsuri made it in the nick of time to save both Tanjiro and Genya Shinazugawa. With the Love Hashira on their side, the odds are certainly beginning to tilt in the demon hunters’ favor.

Here's a list of the release times for the episode around the world:

Country Date Time India Sunday, June 11, 2023 7:45 pm Phillippines Sunday, June 11, 2023 10:15 pm China Sunday, June 11, 2023 10:15 pm USA/Canada (PDT) Sunday, June 11, 2023 7:15 am USA/Canada (CDT) Sunday, June 11, 2023 9:15 am Canada (EDT) Sunday, June 11, 2023 10:15 am Great Britain (British Summer Time) Sunday, June 11, 2023 3:15 pm Austria/Belgium (Central European Summer Time) Sunday, June 11, 2023 5 pm Australia (Australia Central Daylight Time) Sunday, June 11, 2023 11:45 pm UAE/Oman (Gulf Standard Time) Sunday, June 11, 2023 6:15 pm

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will be released on June 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll globally. Additionally, the episodes are also available on Netflix and Disney+ in select regions.

It is important to note that viewers will have to avail of the aforementioned platforms’ paid services in order to stream the latest episodes. Both Crunchyroll and Netflix have the earlier seasons in case fans wish to revisit them.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10?

While the Love Hashira had a brief moment of success in countering Zohakuten’s moves, she also managed to get herself in a bad spot. One of Zohakuten’s attacks immobilized her temporarily, and the demon was preparing himself to land a death blow. Her life flashed before her eyes, and it was at this point that the Demon Slayer manga readers got to know about her backstory, learning that men refused to marry her for her ridiculous strength and her hair color.

While she contemplates on whether or not she’d ever be useful to someone, Tanjiro and Genya managed to save her just in time. Tanjiro even made it clear that he and Genya Shinazugawa would do anything to save her. They firmly believed that as long as Mitsuri was alive, they had a good shot at killing the demon.

This interaction restored some faith and confidence in Mitsuri. It was clear that she would do anything to save her fellow demon hunters and kill the Upper Moon demon.

Zohakuten is caught off guard by Mitsuri’s incredible speed and agility. Mitsuri also developed the Demon Slayer Mark, which enhanced her abilities. The upcoming episode will be incredibly entertaining as we’ll get to see the Love Hashira in her strongest form.

