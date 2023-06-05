Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Demon Slayer season 3, Swordsmith Village, has already garnered much attention from fans around the world. The anticipation for the upcoming episode is growing after the interesting conclusion of episode 9.

Demon Slayer has been one of the most-awaited series of this year. This season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation to the story. As the plot delves deeper into Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, excitement and suspense among fans is also at an all-time high.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will showcase the talent of Mitsuri Kanroji

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be aired on Crunchyroll officially. It will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 10, 2023, at 11:45 pm

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

kyouka @shobatodoroki



#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer MUICHIRO TOKITO SINGLE HANDEDLY DEFEATED AN UPPER MOON MUICHIRO TOKITO SINGLE HANDEDLY DEFEATED AN UPPER MOON #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/jWUksgace2

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 showcased the extreme talent of Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, in the battle against the upper-moon demon, Gyokko. Muichiro's excessive pressing pushed Gyokko to change into a form that is stronger than before. But Muichiro remained unfazed and mocked Gyokko, which triggered the latter.

Muichiro’s past made him fix his resolve, become stronger, and perfect his Mist Breathing Technique, which enabled him to tackle Gyokko’s attacks and eventually chop off Gyokko’s head.

After defeating Gyokko, Muichiro collapsed due to the effects of poison. Later, he learned that Kotetsu was alive. He was saved by the hilt of Rengoku Kyojuro, which was given to him by Tanjiro to use as the hilt of his new sword. This made Muichiro remember Rengoku and his family, who always believed in him.

ufotable @ufotable -To all Demon Slayer fans around the world-

Episode #09 of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" has just finished airing in Japan.

The episode will be accessible for streaming in your region soon. We hope you enjoy watching it. -To all Demon Slayer fans around the world-Episode #09 of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" has just finished airing in Japan.The episode will be accessible for streaming in your region soon. We hope you enjoy watching it. https://t.co/M2XgEjfG3e

The ending panel of the episode took viewers back to the battle of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya against Zohakuten. They struggled miserably against Zohakuten’s wood dragons.

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, made a surprise appearance just as the Zohakuten's wood dragon was about to devour Tanjiro, saving him. The episode ended with a cliffhanger where Mitsuri charged towards Zohakuten, attacking the wooden dragon relentlessly.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 has been titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. The episode is likely to focus on Mitsuri Kanroji’s immense strength and determined nature. Viewers can expect to see Mitsuri using her unique Love Breathing Technique in action. The episode also promises an intense battle between Mitsuri and Zohakuten.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 could also dive into the backstory of Mitsuri Kanroji, which will connect the viewers more emotionally with the character.

While Mitsuri battles Zohakuten, Tanjiro and others are likely to look for the main body of Hantengu so that they can conclude this battle. The episode will unfold many mysteries and twists that will captivate the audience’s attention and make them anticipate the next episode.

