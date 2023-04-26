Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 anime vs manga comparison - Every difference explained

Most anime series, including Demon Slayer, adapt from the existing manga chapters. But despite having source material, anime series don’t always adapt every chapter as it is. Certain creative decisions lead to changes in angles and altering the screenplay to a minute degree. In some cases, there are scenes original to the anime alone.

This means the animators have added scenes that aren’t necessarily present in the manga, but they’re included in the anime to enhance the overall viewing experience. The Demon Slayer manga is well-written and doesn’t necessarily require changes while adapting the story.

The animators are known for faithfully adapting the series without altering much. However, the Swordsmith Village arc has made a few changes that deviate from the manga and added some anime-only moments. The changes do not alter the storyline in any way. It only enhanced the overall viewing experience for the fanbase.

Demon Slayer: Observing details that were changed in the anime when compared to the manga

Tan @Onlyfact_s



Love the serious tone + boss theme they use when haganezuka arrives twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The episode starts with a recap of Tanjiro breaking the mechanical doll then we start right away with chapter 105 first scenesLove the serious tone + boss theme they use when haganezuka arrives The episode starts with a recap of Tanjiro breaking the mechanical doll then we start right away with chapter 105 first scenesLove the serious tone + boss theme they use when haganezuka arrives😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BlyCqVmnWK

One noticeable change is the choice of dialogue for the characters that can be seen in the latest episode. Here we see Haganezuka appearing out of nowhere and attempting to take the 300-year-old sword from Tanjiro to restore it. The only thing Haganezuka kept saying was, “Leave it to me,” without any context.

The animators decided to add another dialogue, and this was when Tanjiro Kamado asked Haganezuka why he had disappeared from the village. Following that, there was a brief moment where Haganezuka paused, and he continued repeating the same dialogue. He isn’t good at interacting with people and didn’t know how to react to Tanjiro’s concern for him.

Tan @Onlyfact_s



Haganezuka is hashira level?🫣



An addition to this scene in the anime would be Tanjiro asking haganezuka where he has been hiding be fire he sends them flying In the manga they said haganezuka could have beat Tanjiro even after his trainingHaganezuka is hashira level?🫣An addition to this scene in the anime would be Tanjiro asking haganezuka where he has been hiding be fire he sends them flying twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In the manga they said haganezuka could have beat Tanjiro even after his trainingHaganezuka is hashira level?🫣An addition to this scene in the anime would be Tanjiro asking haganezuka where he has been hiding be fire he sends them flying twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/26h5B4cTin

In the Demon Slayer manga, we see Haganezuka choking Kotetsu in Kanamori’s presence, and the scene transitions to Tanjiro having a meal while interacting with Genya Shinazugawa. The animators at Ufotable decided to add an original scene that would help the flow of the story. They introduced Kanamori-san and showed Haganezuka’s weakness.

He and Tanjiro tickled Haganezuka, and this scene was added for comedic purposes. Soon, we see Haganezuka handing Tanjiro another blade while taking the one that was found within Yoriichi Type Zero. Instead of implying that Tanjiro got a replacement sword, the anime shows the swordsmith handing over a new blade to the demon hunter.

Soon after the interaction between Genya and Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer manga transitions to Gyokko killing one of the swordsmiths. In the anime, however, the animators added a scene in which Tanjiro is braiding Nezuko’s hair like Mitsuri’s.

This interaction was extremely wholesome, and the entire fanbase was more than happy to see the siblings spend time on screen. Tanjiro struggled to braid her hair, but he wanted to make sure his sister was happy. Ufotable certainly did a brilliant job with this scene.

Tan @Onlyfact_s Little anime original scene of genya going to pick his sword. This doesn’t make much senses right now for anime onlies but trust me it is an important foreshadowing for genya’s character!



Btw a guess, the swordsmith gyokko(UM5) killed was genya’s swordsmith? Can someone confirm Little anime original scene of genya going to pick his sword. This doesn’t make much senses right now for anime onlies but trust me it is an important foreshadowing for genya’s character!Btw a guess, the swordsmith gyokko(UM5) killed was genya’s swordsmith? Can someone confirm https://t.co/XmdMSOjGKz

Tan @Onlyfact_s They also showed genya recharging his gun which wasn’t in the manga They also showed genya recharging his gun which wasn’t in the manga https://t.co/4jvetfPOWj

Another anime-only scene that fans got to watch was when Genya Shinazugawa went to receive his blade. In that scene, he thought about his brother as he picked up his blade.

This scene in Demon Slayer might not be significant to anime-only fans. However, it is an important scene that foreshadows Genya’s past, his relationship with his brother, and how he will progress as a character in the series. One scene also showed Genya reloading his shotgun with shells which wasn't shown in the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes