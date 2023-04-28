Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4: What to expect

The third season of Demon Slayer is well underway, and the fanbase is on the edge of their seats as the fight between the demon slayers and the Upper Moons has commenced. Muichiro Tokito managed to save Kotetsu just in time, and he would be taking on the Upper Moon 5, Gyokko. On the other hand, Genya Shinazugawa, Mitsuri Kanroji, Nezuko Kamado, and Tanjiro Kamado will be fighting Upper Moon 4 Hantengu.

The anime series is doing a brilliant job with adapting the manga. There aren’t any fillers, and the chapters are being adapted without altering much of the details. Therefore, viewers can look into the respective manga chapters to understand the contents that will be covered in the fourth episode of Demon Slayer season 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Tanjiro takes on Urogi while Genya and Nezuko take on Aizetsu and Karaku in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4

The recent Demon Slayer episode adapted the manga till chapter 107, where Muichiro Tokito saved Kotetsu in the nick of time. The Mist Hashira fought a demon resembling a fish and destroyed the vase that Gyokko used to teleport.

Following this, Kotetsu apologized to Muichiro because he hated him for his attitude. He requested the Mist Hashira to help him save Kanamori and Haganezuka, who were under attack.

Muichiro recollects his conversation with the Oyakata (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The Mist Hashira had a moment of self-doubt and recollected his conversation with Kagaya Ubuyashiki. The Oyakata asked him to survive for long enough and that he would eventually get back his memories. The Oyakata also told him that anything that initially seemed trivial could be the one thing that cleared the mist inside his head. This was a profound statement that highlighted Muichiro’s struggles after joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

The manga then transitioned to the fight between Tanjiro and Urogi. This is one of Hantengu’s forms that had wings and let out a loud sound that could disorient a person.

Tanjiro will take on Urogi in the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Tanjiro’s analytical skills were top-notch as he made yet another observation regarding the demon. When he sliced the demon’s face, the eyeball containing Kanji had split and each sphere turned into a tiny demon that let out a similar sound. However, Tanjiro realized that it became weaker and that Hantengu was at his strongest when he split into the four primal emotions.

The panel then focused on the fight taking place between Nezuko Kamado and Karaku. Aizetsu asked Karaku to finish Nezuko off, but he was interrupted by Genya. Not only was he alive, he also had his shotgun loaded and blew Aizetsu’s head off. The next chapter of Demon Slayer continued the fight between Aizetsu and Genya.

Genya is alive and he is fighting against Aizetsu (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The demons were shocked to see Genya alive despite hitting his vital spots. After this, Genya starts reciting the Amida Sutra. Since he couldn’t perform Total Concentration Breathing, he recited the Amida Sutra which was a form of Repetitive Action - a technique taught to him by Rock Hashira Gyomei Himejima.

These are the events that will take place in the upcoming episode. As such, the majority of the screentime will be shared by Nezuko, Tanjiro, and Genya as they take on different forms of Hantengu.

ara. @sunshineshoyou_ oh i can't wait to hear nobuhiko okamoto dub genya reciting the amida sutra next episode oh i can't wait to hear nobuhiko okamoto dub genya reciting the amida sutra next episode 😩 https://t.co/Tjz3mR2pFm

