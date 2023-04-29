Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer Season 3 is in full swing, and the latest episode kickstarted the fight between the Upper Moon demons and the demon hunters. This animanga series maintains a weekly release schedule, and season 3 episode 4 will be released on April 30, 2023. The episode will make its debut at 11:15 pm in Japan.

The first half of the previous episode focused on the interaction between Haganezuka, Tanjiro, Kanamori, and Kotetsu. Fans loved watching Haganezuka appear out of nowhere and out-muscle Tanjiro, who held the 300-year-old sword. This scene was quite hilarious and gave us an idea of how Haganezuka-san is as a person.

Following this, Tanjiro and Muichiro were surprised by the presence of an Upper Moon Demon. This Upper Moon demon, Hantengu, had the ability to split into multiple forms, each having a unique set of abilities and weapons.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 will focus on the fight taking place between Tanjiro and Urogi, one of Hantengu’s forms, while Genya and Nezuko take on the other forms.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer will be streamed on Crunchyroll, and on Netflix in certain regions

Mahmoud Hasan @MahmoudHasan8 demon slayer season 3 episode 3 demon slayer season 3 episode 3 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/njIBdOjww3

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan.

The latest episodes of the series will be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers. The episodes will also be available on Netflix in select regions. In both these cases, fans will have to pay for their services in order to access the episodes.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4?

Tanjiro is fighting against Urogi, who has the ability to let out extremely loud sounds that can disorient a person. Meanwhile, Nezuko and Genya Shinazugawa were taking on Sekido, Karaku, and Aizetsu.

Few fans believed that Genya was dead since Aizetsu pierced the spear through his vital points. Genya, however, is well and alive. The individual fights can be expected to continue and Tanjiro will go on to make another important observation of the demon’s abilities.

Fans can certainly expect Ufotable’s top-tier animation for these fights, which can be comparable to the fight featured in the Entertainment District arc.

A conversation between Muichiro and the Oyakata that he recollected (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

We will also get a glimpse of Muichiro’s conversation that he once had with Kagaya Ubuyashiki. During this conversation, we see that Muichiro has self-doubts and seems to be confused in general.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki asked Muichiro to stay alive, adding that the young Hashira would one day get back his memories.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes