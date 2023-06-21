Demon Slayer season 3 finale's anime original scenes make it better than the manga

Demon Slayer season 3 has finally ended, and fans across the globe thoroughly enjoyed the finale. The series released a one-hour special episode as a finale with plenty of interesting scenes. One thing that the Demon Slayer series is popular for is its faithful adaptation of the manga.

The series is seasonal and has never produced any filler episodes, leading to good pacing and thoroughly enjoyable storytelling. The manga and anime will have little to no differences in their content.

However, one cannot say the same about the season 3 finale, which introduced a few anime-original scenes, and the fans were all for it. Ufotable has done an incredible job with some anime-original scenes throughout this season. The studio even changed the order of events to improve the storytelling. The anime adaptation was certainly more enjoyable than the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer season 3.

#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer #ufotable [THREAD🧵]ANIME AND MANGA COMPARISON OF THE FINAL EPISODE OF DEMON SLAYER SWORDSMITH VILLAGE ARCI WILL HIGHLIGHT THE DIFFERENCE AND ADDED/CUT SCENES IN THE ANIME [THREAD🧵]ANIME AND MANGA COMPARISON OF THE FINAL EPISODE OF DEMON SLAYER SWORDSMITH VILLAGE ARCI WILL HIGHLIGHT THE DIFFERENCE AND ADDED/CUT SCENES IN THE ANIME #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer #ufotable https://t.co/WaelMNCnbI

The first notable anime-original scene that one can recollect is Haganezuka’s reaction to Tanjiro using the sword before he finished working on it.

Haganezuka’s hair started to float while an ominous purple aura surrounded his physical body. He was angry and even got into a physical altercation with Tanjiro, despite being completely injured. This scene was hilarious and provided some comedic relief after bouts of serious life-threatening fights.

Holly ☆ @itadorilvr The contrast between how pretty Haganezuka is and his personality always makes me laugh The contrast between how pretty Haganezuka is and his personality always makes me laugh https://t.co/4VM9zOFZ2T

Another incredibly well-done scene in the finale of the Swordsmith Village arc was the aftermath of the battle. Tanjiro received plenty of screentime after the fight concluded with the demon. Ufotable went above and beyond with this finale. The studio perfectly ended season 3 by showing the Swordmsith villagers’ interaction with Tanjiro.

Since Tanjiro was badly bruised and injured, he arrived at the village entrance in a cart. Tanjiro wanted to meet the village chief before he left to extend his regards for the treatment he had received during his stay.

nlinz @NlinzOcs Haganezuka Hotaru is a roller coaster of a human but my obsession with him is quite the understatement twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Haganezuka Hotaru is a roller coaster of a human but my obsession with him is quite the understatement twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TRkG4G5QFP

Naturally, it was he who had thanked the Demon Slayer Corps member for safeguarding the village. Kotetsu and Kanamori-san were also present there. Haganezuka attempted to hide from Tecchin-san, but he was quite easy to spot. He came over to Tanjiro once again and showed his anger.

However, the Demon Slayer fan-favorite acted like a Tsundere and offered to fix Tanjiro’s sword for him. Kotetsu being the agent of chaos that he is, publicly announced that Kaganezuka was embarrassed, and the latter's reaction was hilarious.

Tan @Onlyfact_s The whole aftermath of the battle like the swordmith rebuilding the village, Tanjiro meeting the chief or the kakushi taking Tanjiro and nezuko back are all anime original



Tanjiro getting thanked by all the swordsmith was a really nice addition The whole aftermath of the battle like the swordmith rebuilding the village, Tanjiro meeting the chief or the kakushi taking Tanjiro and nezuko back are all anime originalTanjiro getting thanked by all the swordsmith was a really nice addition https://t.co/1s3Po5awX8

The rule in Demon Slayer is that any member of the Corps visiting the Swordsmith Village must travel with blinds and nasal/ear plugs. This is to safeguard the secret location of the village, and the rule applies to people vacating the village as well. Tanjiro Kamado also had to comply. However, the Kakushi member responsible for Tanjiro’s transport offered to remove them briefly until they vacated the village.

Tanjiro was swarmed with people calling out his name and throwing confetti in the air. They thanked him for his efforts as they survived the attack from not one but two Upper Moon demons. These anime-original scenes positively impacted the viewing experience, making it far more enjoyable than the manga.

