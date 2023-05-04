Demon Slayer season 3 preps up Nezuko for her game-changing evolution

Demon Slayer season 3 will be an important one as this arc will lay a great deal of emphasis on plot development. The Swordsmith Village Arc isn’t just filled with top-tier fights that feature not only two Upper Moon demons but also two extremely powerful Hashiras. This will be the first time we see two Hashiras in battle.

With that said, Nezuko will also be one of the most important talking points in this arc. As of now, the fan-favorite character hasn’t contributed much except when fighting one of Hantengu’s forms. As a demon, she struggled to hold her ground against Karaku.

This particular arc will pave the way for Nezuko’s character development which will be a result of continued efforts that the fanbase has seen since the very first season of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 3: How is this season important to Nezuko

Given that the season has largely laid emphasis on the two demons, fans could wonder if Nezuko Kamado might develop a new technique or a transformation as a demon. It is quite the contrary since it has nothing to do with her abilities as a demon.

Towards the end of the fight taking place between Hantengu and the demon hunters, Nezuko is exposed to sunlight. Tanjiro’s worst nightmares are true and he sees her sister wince in pain as she can feel her body burn. However, everyone is shocked because Nezuko was immune to sunlight.

Not only was she alive when exposed to direct sunlight, but she also uttered her first words after Kibutsuji Muzan transformed her into a demon. She greeted her brother and said “Good morning, brother” which shocked Tanjiro and those around her. This particular panel was a talking point among Demon Slayer fans when the chapter was released.

eden | 🌸🦋 cw : death note @edeniaspride what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight🔥 https://t.co/lAaAeugG0w

Tamayo, a demon who vowed never to harm human beings was incredibly good at creating medicine. Tanjiro, who has fought against a couple of Upper Moon and Lower Moon demons, had been sending samples of their blood to Tamayo. This allowed Tamayo to study the composition of their blood. Tamayo had been giving Nezuko medicine that would help her turn back to a human again. However, there is another possible reason which could have helped Nezuko conquer the sun.

Given her lineage, she was a descendant of someone who vigorously practiced moves that partially belonged to the Sun Breathing technique. This could have helped her to conquer the sun in the Demon Slayer series. Nezuko’s lineage is also the reason why Muzan killed everyone from the Kamado family and turned Nezuko into a demon in order to check for the possibility of a demon conquering the sun.

This is a massive plot point in the series. Not only is it important for Nezuko, but it also marks the beginning of the Demon Slayer Corps’ all-out war on the demons. After this season, the demon hunters will be dealing with some of the strongest Upper Moon demons and eventually take on Kibutsuji Muzan himself.

Poll : 0 votes